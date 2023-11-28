Chelsea already pushing to offload Boehly signing after ‘disastrous’ performance, with Euro giants leading race

Chelsea are already considering parting ways with Benoit Badiashile, according to a report, despite the defender only arriving at the club in January.

Badiashile made a name for himself as one of the best young centre-backs in Ligue 1 during his time at Monaco. This saw him earn a big switch to the Premier League earlier this year, as Chelsea paid £35million to take him to Stamford Bridge.

Badiashile made 11 appearances for Chelsea last season and scored his first goal for the club in the 3-1 away victory over Bournemouth on May 6. He managed to put in some good defensive performances, despite Chelsea’s struggles under Graham Potter and Frank Lampard.

However, the Frenchman’s season was ended three weeks early when he picked up a hamstring injury.

That injury kept Badiashile out of contention for Chelsea’s first eight Premier League matches of the new campaign. But even after returning to full fitness, the 22-year-old found it tough to get into Mauricio Pochettino’s starting eleven due to the likes of Thiago Silva and Levi Colwill already being able to operate on the left side of central defence.

Badiashile recently netted his first goal of the season, finishing from inside the box during Chelsea’s 2-0 League Cup win against Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

And he was named in the starting lineup for the trip to Newcastle United on Saturday. However, it was a day for Badiashile to forget.

He left Alexander Isak free, allowing the striker to open the scoring for Newcastle, as well as letting Jamaal Lascelles drift in behind him and net a free header for Newcastle’s second. That ruined the great work Raheem Sterling had done to drag Chelsea level with a fantastic free-kick.

Benoit Badiashile endures nightmare Chelsea game

Badiashile’s centre-half partner Silva was at fault for Newcastle’s third, before Anthony Gordon managed to sneak around the former in the build up to his goal. Badiashile should have done better to block the shot as Gordon picked out the far corner, rounding off a 4-1 win for the Magpies.

Goal gave Badiashile a rating of just 3/10 against Newcastle, labelling it a ‘terrible day’. Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, meanwhile, describe his performance as ‘disastrous’ and explain how the player could soon be on the move.

They state that senior Chelsea officials are already weighing up whether to offload Badiashile in the January transfer window. Italian giants Milan have found out that he might be available for transfer and have now decided on him as a winter target.

Chelsea would ideally like to loan Badiashile to a different club for the second half of the season, to ensure they do not take a financial hit on him. After all, Todd Boehly’s strategy of handing young players ultra-long contracts has seen him tied down until summer 2030.

But the report explains how Milan do not want to simply help the ex-Monaco star return to form before allowing him to head back to West London. Instead, the Rossoneri are being tipped to include a purchase option in the deal, which they would activate if Badiashile impresses.

Badiashile moving to the San Siro would not be the first time Milan have captured a Chelsea player, as they often use the Blues squad as a hunting ground for new signings. In recent years they have brought in the likes of Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Fikayo Tomori.

