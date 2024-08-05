Ancelotti admits Real Madrid ‘love’ Chelsea man and sends crucial message to Blues owners

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed the Spanish giants are big admirers of Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, while also speaking about the Blues’ summer transfers and sending a message to Todd Boehly.

Ancelotti was in charge of Chelsea between July 2009 and May 2011. He helped Chelsea win a Premier League and FA Cup double during his first season at Stamford Bridge, but was sacked at the end of the following campaign as the Blues finished second in the league and failed to add any silverware to their trophy cabinet.

Following a shock spell at Everton, Ancelotti returned to Real Madrid in the summer of 2021 and has added to his brilliant reputation by helping Los Blancos win trophies such as the Champions League, La Liga title and Copa del Rey.

Ancelotti linked up with Kepa last season as the Chelsea shot-stopper joined Madrid on a year-long loan following the injury to Thibaut Courtois.

DON’T MISS – Ranking the Premier League clubs by their transfer net spend in 2024: Surprise team take top spot, Liverpool in 12th…

Kepa went on to keep nine clean sheets in 20 games for Madrid, though he ended up joining Courtois in the treatment room, which saw Andriy Lunin emerge as the club’s temporary No 1.

Lunin has been linked with a move away from Madrid as he knows he will no longer start regularly now that Courtois is back in action.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Kepa will likely return to Madrid if Lunin secures a permanent transfer elsewhere. Kepa is ‘ready’ for such an eventuality, too.

During an interview with the English press, Ancelotti was asked about Kepa. He refused to shut down rumours about a possible move, saying: “Kepa did really well last season. We were really happy to have him here, but I don’t know what’s going to happen this season.

Chelsea transfers: Real Madrid ‘love’ Kepa

“We love him. We love him.”

Ancelotti previously gave Liverpool a boost as they look to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold from Madrid’s grasp, saying his squad is ‘closed’ to transfers.

However, the La Liga titans will be forced to move for a big-name keeper such as Kepa if Lunin does force through an exit.

Ancelotti was also asked about the fortunes of his former club. He said of Chelsea: “It’s changed a lot. They invested a lot. They have a good squad, good players, young. They have a young manager.

“They need to be a little bit patient, the owners, to take experience, to grow. But the signings that they have [made] are really good.”

Kepa could end up following Conor Gallagher to Spain. The English midfielder has agreed a five-year contract with Atletico Madrid ahead of leaving Chelsea in a £34.3million transfer.

READ MORE: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2024 transfer window