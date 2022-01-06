Barcelona are advancing towards a transfer for Andreas Christensen following his Chelsea contract talks stalling, according to a report.

The Denmark defender forms part of the major issue facing Blues boss Thomas Tuchel this season. While Christensen and Antonio Rudiger have performed well, they are both out of contract in the summer.

Add club captain Cesar Azpilicueta to that list and Chelsea face a key problem. They will either have to agree fresh terms with the three players or go into the transfer market.

As for Christensen’s situation, Tuchel recently labelled the 25-year-old a “perfect fit” for his side when outlining the reasons the player should stay at Stamford Bridge.

He also said that the centre-back must “walk the talk” off the pitch in order to get his renewal. While some reports have claimed of breakthroughs in contract talks, links with a move away have proved stronger.

Indeed, Barcelona have supposedly been the frontrunners to sign Christensen as a free agent for some time.

Now, Mundo Deportivo reports that the La Liga club have ‘accelerated’ their attempts to try and close a deal with Christensen’s agents.

The defender has recently changed agents, which is contributing to Barca’s transfer hope. What’s more has ‘paralysed’ his talks with Chelsea to put full focus into a move to Spain.

Not only could Chelsea be losing Christensen, the report claims that he could accept the same deal the Blues have offered him – a four-year contract.

Christensen meets all Barcelona’s current transfer criteria.

He is a senior Denmark international with 54 caps and is still only 25. Furthermore, he has made 87 Premier League outings.

Just as crucial, though, is the fact that he is a free agent. Barcelona’s troubling financial situation means they are having to carefully navigate the transfer market.

Christensen talk ongoing amid Chelsea transfer hunt

Thiago Silva was – until last week – also in the final six months of his deal. However, the Brazilian penned a one-year extension earlier this week.

According to a report, that deal could boost Chelsea’s chances of signing Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde.

The Blues came close to signing the France international in the summer before the La Liga club changed the terms of the transfer.

However, Kounde reportedly idolises Silva and would now be able to spend a full season alongside the 37-year-old if he moved to London in the summer.