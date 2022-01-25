Bayern are reportedly hoping to sign Andreas Christensen from Chelsea after one of their players, who is a target for Newcastle, rejected the offer of a new contract.

Christensen has been a reliable performer for Chelsea in recent seasons, especially since Thomas Tuchel’s arrival one year ago. This term, he has made 13 Premier League appearances and has featured in the Champions League on five occasions.

The centre-back went several years without scoring for the Blues, only to get two goals this campaign. He opened his account with a well-taken volley in October’s 4-0 win over Malmo.

Christensen also got on the scoresheet in the 5-1 FA Cup victory against Chesterfield Town earlier this month.

But it is the 25-year-old’s defensive solidity which has seen him emerge into a favourite for Tuchel. He is part of a strong defensive unit which also includes Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva.

Chelsea are desperate for him to sign a new contract as his current terms expire on June 30. However, they have been unable to finalise an extension so far, leading to rumours of an exit.

Bayern ‘eyeing’ Andreas Christensen move

Goal claim Bayern are ‘eyeing a move’ for the Dane. They want to sort out a pre-contract agreement in the coming months, allowing him to join for free in the summer.

Barcelona have been the frontrunners to land Christensen, although Bayern’s interest could now scupper their plans.

The Bavarians’ interest comes after one of their stars opted not to carry on at the club. According to the report, Niklas Sule will not pen an extension, despite terms worth €10million (£8.3m) being put on the table by Bayern.

Sule’s desire to move on is great news for Newcastle, who are hoping to bring him in this year. The German would improve their backline greatly.

However, the Magpies have some work to do in convincing Sule to join. He would go from a regular title winner to competing in a relegation scrap.

Bitter transfer blow for Chelsea

Meanwhile, Chelsea have reportedly suffered a major blow in their hopes of signing Nicolas Tagliafico from Ajax.

Tuchel apparently wants Tagliafico this month after Ben Chilwell’s injury made him short on the left side of defence.

But according to ESPN, the Argentina international has told Ajax that his heart is set on Barcelona.

With that being the case, a proposed switch to Stamford Bridge for the 29-year-old now looks a non-starter.

The La Liga outfit want more competition for Jordi Alba at left-back. To that end, Tagliafico has emerged as a top candidate, particularly because he comes fairly cheap.

The star will cost just £6m, as per TyC Sports. However, the report adds that Barca want an initial loan with a purchase option in the summer.

