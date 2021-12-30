One Chelsea star has ‘no intention’ of signing a new deal at Stamford Bridge and is ‘close’ to joining a European giant, according to reports.

The Blues’ most recent outing culminated in a 1-1 draw with Brighton at home. Thomas Tuchel’s side were looking to make it back-t0-back wins in the Premier League for the first time since late October.

They took the lead in the 28th minute thanks to record signing Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker rose tall to head a Mason Mount corner into the net. It put him on five league goals for the season and seven in all competitions.

But Chelsea could not hold on for the three points as Danny Welbeck struck in stoppage time. The former Man Utd and Arsenal man beat Edouard Mendy with a well-taken header.

The draw left Chelsea in second place, eight points behind leaders Manchester City. The Blues could drop down to third if they lose to Liverpool on Sunday.

Andreas Christensen is one man who started the draw with Brighton, before coming off at the break with a knock.

Sport Witness, citing reports in Spain, provide an update on the centre-back’s future. They claim Christensen has ‘no intention’ of penning a new contract.

Three defenders Chelsea are targeting in January Chelsea are reportedly making plans to sign three new defenders in January.

Discussions between Chelsea and the player have been ongoing for months, but the club is yet to meet his demands.

The 25-year-old’s current terms expire in June. Under the Bosman ruling, he can speak with foreign clubs from January 1.

The report states he has been in discussion with Barcelona for several weeks. He is clearly attracted by the prospect of playing for Xavi’s side.

As such, a switch to the Camp Nou is ‘close’, despite their financial troubles. Barca will need to sell players before completing Christensen’s signing.

Tuchel reacts to latest Chelsea setback

After the frustrating draw against Graham Potter’s men, Tuchel said: “Very frustrating, of course very disappointing because we gave everything and we had enough big chances to decide the match.

“It was a very intense match and we have another two changes because of injuries. So in the dressing room they are completely, completely exhausted. But it is the same subject every single matchday now.

“And we have a horrible decision from the referee. It is a clear penalty for two zero, not even checked. So everything against us.”

Man Utd, Liverpool and Newcastle stars among 10 who need January moves

Right-back Reece James went off injured in the game. On the Englishman, Tuchel added: “We have two injuries. Again we have to play with players who would normally be out after 60 mins, that’s the point.

“No prognosis (on James). Hamstring injury.

“We can try to find players who are ready to play. We have no more wing-backs, we have everybody injured and players coming back from Covid situations and we’re playing, playing, playing.

“I will always protect my players and first of all we need to digest this.”

READ MORE: Granovskaia forced to think again as Chilwell, Chelsea contingency plan bluntly fails