Borussia Dortmund have become the latest club to register interest in signing Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, according to a report.

The 25-year-old Denmark international represents one third of the defensive contract concern at Stamford Bridge. While he is into the final six months of his deal, so too are Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta.

The latter two are regular starters for Blues boss Thomas Tuchel. Christensen may have had to battle more for game time this season, but Tuchel has nevertheless labelled him a “perfect fit” for Chelsea.

What’s more, Thiago Silva – Rudiger’s chief centre-back ally – has resolved his future with a new one-year deal, but at 37 retirement is looming.

As such, Tuchel has made it clear how important he thinks it is to get Christensen to extend. Still, talks are reportedly not going as smoothly as Chelsea would hope.

At the same time, Barcelona have supposedly made strides towards signing him as a free agent.

And now, Bild claims that Dortmund also want to sign Christensen in the summer.

The German source claims that Christensen is ‘almost certain’ to leave. Chelsea have made their contract offer to the centre-back, but his father and agent Sten wants a higher salary.

Elsewhere, Sport1 reporter Patrick Berger has said that Dortmund are “dealing intensely” over a deal for Christensen.

Berger adds that a renewal at Chelsea is not completely off the table. However, it looks “unlikely” given the recent progress of the talks.

Christensen initially moved to the Blues’ youth ranks in 2012 from Brondby in his native Denmark.

After a loan spell in the Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach, he has racked up 148 appearances for Chelsea.

Rudiger update amid Christensen doubt

Rudiger’s contract situation has proved the most high-profile at Chelsea this season, following his impressive form.

He reportedly has interest from the likes of Bayern Munich and Juventus and is free to talk to such overseas clubs about a transfer.

However, Rudiger feels relaxed about his situation.

He said: “We still have a lot to do at Chelsea this season, and my full focus at the moment is on the [Manchester] City game. My agent is currently taking care of everything else.”

Chelsea return to action against Premier League leaders City on Saturday.