Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge, with Inter Milan and Juventus both plotting summer moves for the talented Brazilian, amid links with Manchester United.

The 21-year-old signed for Chelsea from Brazilian side Vasco da Gama in 2023. He has since been loaned back to Vasco and out to Nottingham Forest, and the Blues’ sister club, Strasbourg.

He is widely considered to be an exciting prospect, but has struggled for consistent playing time at Chelsea, making just 10 starts in the Premier League this season.

Five of those have come under new manager Liam Rosenior, who he knows well from their time together at Strasbourg.

However, according to a report from Caught Offside, it is unclear whether Santos is part of the long-term plans at Stamford Bridge.

Inter Milan are said to be particularly keen on the youngster, while Juventus are looking to add ‘younger, high-energy profiles’ like Santos this summer.

But the report also notes that Man Utd have been linked with a move for the Chelsea midfielder, and it’s other sources have confirmed theat he’s a player the Red Devils are considering.

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Man Utd deemed ‘frontrunners’ for Chelsea maestro

It emerged earlier this month that Santos was brought up in talks by Man Utd when they were negotiating the sale of Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea last summer.

Since then, a Brazilian outlet has claimed that the Red Devils are ‘frontrunners’ to sign Santos, and view him as a good option to bolster their midfield ranks.

Casemiro, barring a twist, will leave Old Trafford this summer and his compatriot could potentially be brought in as a replacement for him.

It’s worth noting, though, that Chelsea are under no pressure to sell Santos, as he is on a long-term contract until 2030, so his future is fimly in the London club’s hands.

But the Blues do have a history of selling on young talents for a profit, so if Inter, Juventus, Man Utd or another side bid significantly more than the £18million Chelsea paid for Santos, they may stand a chance of getting him.

Rosenior is under serious pressure at Chelsea amid their dismal form, but he is a big fan of Santos, so he may prefer to keep hold of him next season, assuming he isn’t sacked.

“Andrey, for me, is a magnificent player,’ Rosenior told the official Chelsea website last month. “He’s a young player who plays way beyond his years.

“Andrey helps players around him become better players because he’s so selfless in the way he plays. He’s been top in the games that he’s played, and I’m really enjoying working with him again.”

With this in mind, it’ll be interesting to see whether any sides do test Chelsea’s resolve with a bid for Santos in the summer.

Latest Chelsea news: Rosenior sack decision / Newcastle eye Blues duo

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk correspondent, Graeme Bailey, revealed in an update earlier today that Chelsea are still backing Rosenior to succeed, despite growing calls for him to be sacked.

The Blues suffered a fourth-consecutive defeat to Everton on Saturday and the manager has been deemed a ‘disgrace’ by a pundit, but Chelsea are set to stand firm and plan to keep Rosenior for next season, as things stand.

In other news, we understand Newcastle are interested in Chelsea pair Liam Delap and Nicolas Jackson, identifying them as targets to strengthen their striker options.

Both players’ futures are uncertain, with Jackson currently on loan with Bayern Munich, but unlikely to stay there.

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