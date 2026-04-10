Chelsea have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race for VfB Stuttgart star Angelo Stiller, with the Blues considering offering him a lucrative salary to lure him to Stamford Bridge.

Stiller, 25, is considered one of the best defensive midfielders in the Bundesliga and looks set to play a big role for Germany at this summer’s World Cup.

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed yesterday how United view Stiller as a top target for their summer midfield rebuild, with director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, a big admirer of his.

As noted in our report, Stiller has a £35million release clause, but it is not a straightforward route to a transfer. Stuttgart retain the option to buy out that clause for just £1.5million — a sum payable directly to the player – meaning any deal is expected to be negotiated separately.

We understand that Stuttgart would consider offers in the region of £50million, and Man Utd are weighing a move for Stiller alongside other targets such as Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba.

However, according to German outlet Bild, Chelsea are also in the mix to sign Stiller, and are viewed as an ‘eligible buyer’ for the midfielder, and Stuttgart need a ‘major sale’ due to financial reasons.

It’s suggested that a switch to Chelsea or another English club would see Stiller double his current salary of €4.5million per year to over €9million (£7.8m / $10.5m) per year, which equates to around £150,000 per week.

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Chelsea eyeing swoop for Man Utd target

Whether Chelsea do launch a formal approach for Stiller this summer still remains to be seen, but reports suggest that he’s a target under consideration.

Liam Rosenior already has the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo at his disposal in midfield, but adding another player in that position can’t be ruled out.

Romeo Lavia, who is highly rated at Stamford Bridge, has suffered with many injury problems and therefore can’t be relied upon to play regularly.

There is also uncertainty surrounding the future of Andrey Santos, who, interestingly, has been linked with a move to United amid his lack of consistent playing time.

Stiller could prove to be an important squad player for Chelsea should they launch a move, but whether he’d join without the guarantee of a starting XI spot is unclear.

What’s certain is that the seven-time capped Germany star is a player to watch closely this summer, and a successful World Cup will only generate more interest in his signature.

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