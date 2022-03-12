Romelu Lukaku is ‘angry’ and ‘appalled’ at claims in the Italian media he’ll accept a pay-cut to re-join Inter Milan, with the latest report revealing his true intentions.

The Belgian, 28, set Chelsea back a club-record £97.5m last summer. Lukaku re-joined the Blues for a second time after former club Inter Milan were forced into several sales to balance their books.

Lukaku was seen as the final piece of the puzzle to help Chelsea challenge Man City and Liverpool on the domestic front. However, it’s fair to say things haven’t gone to script.

Indeed, Lukaku has notched 11 goals in 31 appearances across all competitions this season. While a ratio of around one in three isn’t a disaster, it’s not what £97.5m signings are expected to produce.

Lukaku has lost his place to Kai Havertz in recent weeks. Given the German’s stellar displays of late, the shirt is now his to lose.

Combined with Chelsea’s off-field turmoil, talk has begun to swirl of a quick return to Inter Milan for Lukaku.

Lukaku dispels Italian media myth

Reports from the Italian press have even suggested Lukaku would accept a pay-cut to return to the San Siro. The striker raised eyebrows late last year when claiming he’d love to return to Inter “in the near future”.

However, a report from the Telegraph has debunked that line of thinking. In doing so, they revealed Lukaku’s full commitment to the beleaguered club.

Lukaku is described as ‘angry’ and ‘appalled’ at the Inter return narrative. What’s more, it’s stated Lukaku has ‘no intention of turning his back’ on the Blues.

He, along with the rest of Chelsea’s squad are reportedly in regular communication with the club’s current hierarchy. They have all been assured the club are doing all they can to stabilise the situation and ensure disruption is minimal.

Despite struggling on the pitch thus far, the article concludes Lukaku is ‘determined to be a success’ in his second stay at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vulnerable to Reece James raid?

Meanwhile, Reece James has become a future target for Manchester City, according to a report – but the Chelsea full-back will also be of interest to a European giant.

As things stand, Chelsea will not be able to make signings and sales in the summer. Though future business in either direction is already being planned for when they can.

And with their future financial state increasingly uncertain, the Daily Mail report Manchester City have placed James on their radar. The reigning champions have identified him as a long-term successor to international teammate Kyle Walker.

Walker’s contract has two years left to run on it. Although he hasn’t shown signs of losing his trademark pace, Walker may be phased out over time for someone else to pick up the baton. That man could be James.

10 years younger than his England colleague, James is proving himself to be one of Europe’s most promising full-backs. Chelsea have him under contract until 2025.

City are not the only club who could try to prise him away, either. The report also reveals that Real Madrid are keeping tabs on the London-born ace.

READ MORE: Man Utd, Newcastle watch on as Euro giant from familiar league opens talks with Rudiger