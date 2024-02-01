Chelsea announce ‘risky’ last-minute transfer for Boehly signing with point to prove

Chelsea have confirmed the departure of young midfielder Andrey Santos, as the Brazilian will spend the rest of the season on loan at affiliate club Strasbourg in France.

Santos was signed by Todd Boehly in January 2023 after impressing at Vasco da Gama. He spent the remainder of last term back on loan at Vasco da Gama, before starting work in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad over the summer.

After taking a look at the 19-year-old, Pochettino decided he needed to gain more senior experience through a loan move before he could force his way into the Chelsea starting eleven.

As such, Santos moved to Nottingham Forest, but the transfer did not work out as he played just twice for the East Midlands outfit.

On Wednesday, TEAMtalk revealed that Chelsea were in advanced talks with Strasbourg over Santos’ next transfer, and it has now been confirmed.

Chelsea will be hoping the teenager makes a bigger impact in Ligue 1, as he certainly has a point to prove. After all, he emerged into a highly sought-after talent after helping Brazil U20s win the South American championship last year.

The fact that Chelsea and Strasbourg have the same owners means the two clubs will be able to talk regularly about how Santos is progressing and whether he should be getting more game time.

Although, the transfer has been labelled a ‘risky’ one by French newspaper L’Equipe. That is because Strasbourg boss Patrick Vieira already has several options in central midfield, including Ibrahim Sissoko, Jean-Eudes Aholou, Sanjin Prcic, Jessy Deminguet and Habib Diarra.

This means Santos will have to work very hard in training to ensure he plays each week. But playing under Vieira will certainly be good for the starlet’s development, as the manager knows exactly what is required to shine in the Premier League.

Chelsea have had a very quiet month compared to their dealings in previous transfer windows. It seems they are saving money for a big striker swoop ahead of next season, with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen the prime target.