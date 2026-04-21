Chelsea have entered the race for Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon, TEAMtalk understands, with the Blues already considering a summer shake-up that could see them move on from Alejandro Garnacho.

The West London giants invested heavily in wide areas last summer, spending close to £90million combined on Garnacho from Manchester United and Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund.

However, that outlay has yet to deliver the desired impact, with the pair managing just six assists between them in a disappointing return.

While Gittens’ campaign has been disrupted by injury, it is Garnacho’s struggles that have drawn the most scrutiny, both internally and from supporters.

Chelsea secured the Argentina international for what was widely viewed as a bargain £40million fee last summer, during Enzo Maresca’s time at the helm. Sources now indicate that the Blues, under new boss Liam Rosenior, would be open to moving Garnacho on without expecting any significant financial loss.

As a result, Chelsea are actively exploring alternative options to strengthen their left flank. TEAMtalk understands that Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams, emerging talent Yan Diomande and Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers are all under consideration.

Crucially, Gordon has now been added to that shortlist. Sources suggest Newcastle are increasingly resigned to losing the England international this summer, with a fee in the region of £80million likely to be required to sanction a deal.

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Chelsea join Liverpool, Arsenal in race for Anthony Gordon

In contrast to Garnacho and Gittens, Gordon has had another impressive season, notching 17 goals and five assists across all competitions so far, so he has the potential to be a game-changing addition for Chelsea.

The Blues will not have a clear path to Gordon, however.

Liverpool are long-term admirers, and as we revealed, have renewed their focus following Hugo Ekitike’s recent injury setback.

Gordon, despite being a former Everton star, was a boyhood Liverpool supporter, and that could give the Reds an advantage should they battle other sides for his signature.

We have reported how Arsenal have also made enquiries and registered their interest, and can’t be discounted.

Bayern Munich are monitoring the situation closely too, although the expected price tag could prove prohibitive even for the Bundesliga champions.

With multiple elite clubs circling and Chelsea reassessing their wide options, Gordon is shaping up to be one of the most sought-after names in the upcoming transfer window.

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