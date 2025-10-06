Chelsea want to step up their interest in Bournemouth ace Antoine Semenyo by launching a sensational €90million (£78m) offer, a report has claimed, with TEAMtalk analysing how such a move could impact Enzo Maresca’s current crop of wingers.

Semenyo took his game to the next level last term, finishing the season with 13 goals and seven assists in 42 matches across all competitions. The winger has been performing even better during the early stages of the current campaign, oozing confidence when both taking on players and finishing.

Semenyo has already notched six goals and three assists in eight games this season and is on course to smash his record from 2024-25.

Only Erling Haaland has scored more than Semenyo’s six league strikes, with the Bournemouth ace boasting a hugely impressive conversion rate of 35 per cent.

The Ghana international was at his best against Fulham on Friday, equalising for Bournemouth by breezing past Timothy Castagne before scoring from an acute angle.

After a superb strike from Justin Kluivert had given Bournemouth the lead, Ben Doak caught Fulham on the break and teed up Semenyo, who rounded off the win with a composed left-footed finish.

The Cherries lost several important players in the summer but remarkably sit fourth in the table going into the international break. However, they may have to deal with yet more offers for their biggest stars in 2026.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Chelsea recruitment chiefs have been left in awe at Semenyo’s thrilling displays and are ‘preparing a €90m offer’ to try and convince Bournemouth to sell.

Chelsea see the wide man as ‘one of the next big names in English football’ and want to ensure he hits his peak at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca’s side ‘understand they need to strengthen their attack’ and are ‘serious’ about adding Semenyo to their ranks.

The 25-year-old is viewed as someone who could make an immediate impact in west London – helping Chelsea get closer to winning the title – while also improving in the coming years and becoming a top performer at Champions League level.

A €90m/£78m transfer would see Semenyo become Bournemouth’s new record sale, eclipsing the £65m deal that took striker Dominic Solanke to Tottenham Hotspur in August last year.

Although, it must be noted that Fichajes are not the most reliable European news outlet around, which means we must wait for other sources to confirm or deny Chelsea’s alleged swoop for Semenyo.

Where might Antoine Semenyo fit in at Chelsea?

The London-born star is equally comfortable playing on either flank, though it could be argued he is more effective on the left where he can cut inside on his stronger right foot.

Maresca can already utilise Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens on the left, while Pedro Neto and Estevao Willian are available on the other side. Mykhailo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling are on Chelsea’s books, too.

Mudryk is still waiting to find out the result of his B sample after being provisionally suspended over a failed drugs test. If Mudryk is found guilty he could be banned for up to four years.

Chelsea support the Ukrainian, and he has protested his innocence. But they have been forced to move on by bringing in Garnacho and Gittens over the summer. Sterling, meanwhile, has been dropped from the senior squad entirely and is expected to leave in 2026.

The jury is still out on Garnacho and Gittens as they are both young and still very early into their Chelsea careers.

As things stand, Semenyo would be a clear upgrade on the pair, as he is terrorising Premier League defenders week in, week out.

It could be argued that Chelsea’s options on the right are stronger as Pedro Neto is putting in exciting performances while Estevao has top-class potential. The 18-year-old Brazilian recently scored a dramatic late winner for Chelsea against Liverpool, making him an immediate fan-favourite.

If Semenyo were to move to Chelsea, it seems he would likely be used on the left, combining with the likes of Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro and Neto in attack.

That would be a fearsome frontline. However, Chelsea are expected to give Garnacho and Gittens at least a season or two to develop and start to make an impact – links with Semenyo may therefore be slightly premature.

It must be noted that Manchester United considered Semenyo in the summer before ultimately deciding to land Bryan Mbeumo instead. Semenyo continues to prove he has what it takes to shine for a so-called ‘big six’ club.

