Where will Antoine Semenyo go next?

A report has revealed why Chelsea decided against signing Antoine Semenyo during the summer transfer window, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur poised to battle for the Bournemouth hitman in January.

Chelsea insider Simon Phillips revealed in March that the Blues had landed on Semenyo as a key target for the summer. Enzo Maresca was searching for a new left winger to replace the likes of Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk.

According to the latest from Phillips, Chelsea approached Bournemouth in the summer to see if they could strike a deal for Semenyo. However, they ‘walked away’ from discussions after being quoted a huge £100million.

Antoine Semenyo: The Prem’s most wanted man

Hit new heights last season by notching 13 goals and seven assists in 42 matches

Has already scored six times in 11 league games this term

Bournemouth know Semenyo will eventually move on but want the right price

Chelsea felt this price was inflated and decided to pursue Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens instead. They paid Manchester United £40m for Garnacho, while Gittens arrived from Borussia Dortmund in a £52m deal.

The London club’s hunch was right, as David Ornstein revealed recently that Semenyo’s new Bournemouth deal includes a £65m release clause. It is active during the early stages of the January window and will drop to £50m at the end of the season.

Joe Cole will likely be disappointed at Chelsea’s decision. He is a huge fan of Semenyo, believing such a deal would be a ‘no-brainer’.

READ MORE 🤩 Man Utd ‘crazy about’ €60m Germany star as top source also confirms Chelsea’s fierce interest

Tottenham to back Thomas Frank with astonishing £145m January double deal that will ‘terrify defences’ – sources

Man Utd could benefit from Chelsea decision

Chelsea officials think Garnacho and Gittens have huge potential and can become deadly wingers at the top level. But Blues supporters would surely rather have Semenyo in the team, as he is already one of the most fearsome wingers around.

The Ghana international is now poised to head elsewhere. Man Utd may have chosen Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha over him during the last transfer window, but they are back in the frame – and could even have a secret weapon.

Sources have confirmed to us that Bournemouth technical director Simon Francis will tell Semenyo to pick United if the player reveals his desire to leave.

The race for Semenyo is heating up, as we understand Tottenham are ready to trigger his exit clause in January. Reports have suggested Spurs are looking for a new goalkeeper, but sources insist that a lethal new winger is their priority.

Liverpool are also in the mix as they prepare for life after Mohamed Salah.

Although, our transfer insider Dean Jones has explained why there is ‘an element of caution’ at Anfield.

While Chelsea trust Garnacho and Gittens, we expect they will regret not swooping for Semenyo in the long run.

He is a coveted talent as he can finish powerfully on either foot and can breeze past opposition defenders with relative ease.

Chelsea set winger price; Neville blasts United star

Meanwhile, a report has claimed Barcelona have made a shock approach for Pedro Neto before their Champions League clash with Chelsea.

How much Chelsea supposedly want before selling the winger has also emerged.

Elsewhere, Gary Neville has revealed which United player was ‘a waste of time’ during the defeat to 10-man Everton.