Antonio Conte could have some big plans when he gets back in management

Napoli endured a tough season last year as they failed to defend their Serie A title, but they are hoping to make a big statement by reuniting new boss Antonio Conte with one of his former strikers.

Having won the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years in 2023, they slumped to a 10th-place finish last season. After going through four coaches, they appointed Conte at the end of the campaign. The Italian, who has enjoyed successful spells with Juventus, Chelsea and Inter, but hasn’t worked since leaving Tottenham in the spring of last year.

Changes at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona are likely this summer. Khvicha Khvaratskhelia has been linked with a move away, and striker Victor Osimhen, who signed a new contract last season, has a £120m release clause in his contract.

READ MORE: David Ornstein reveals all as Chelsea hijack Man Utd talks and surge into lead for explosive striker

If Osimhen goes, with Chelsea and Arsenal consistently linked, Napoli will need to find a replacement. In a report cited by Sport Witness, it is said they are targeting Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgium striker, 31, is currently performing at Euro 2024. He is unwanted at Stamford Bridge, having struggled since arriving for his second spell at the club in 2021. He enjoyed a successful spell working with Conte at Inter, winning Serie A the season prior to his return to West London, and it appears plans are in motion to take him to Napoli.

Lukaku open to Saudi move amid Napoli links

Having spent last season at Roma, where he scored 13 goals, Lukaku’s future is very much up in the air. Amid interest from Saudi Arabia, he told Belgian media last season, via ESPN, why he turned down approaches but would now be open to the possibility.

“Because everyone only went to Saudi Arabia after I could sign there, I was scared for a while,” he said.

“[Now] Saudi Arabia would not stop me. The level there will only rise, to a much higher level than many people think. More and more footballers will tend to play there.

“Also because of how the fans there experience football. The infrastructure still needs to improve, but all the big top European clubs know: ‘Saudi Arabia is coming.’ You already see that in boxing, golf, Formula 1.”

Chelsea will need to strengthen their attacking options, especially if Lukaku departs. They have been linked with a move for Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran and have seen a bid rejected for Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion, reported to be £34m, via BBC Sport.

DON’T MISS: Medical booked as Aston Villa roar towards sublime Chelsea raid; £19m-rated midfielder moves the other way