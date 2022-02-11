Antonio Rudiger is as likely to stay at Chelsea as he is to leave, according to one transfer reporter – but “nothing has been agreed”.

Chelsea’s current main off-the-pitch task is working on Rudiger’s contract. The defender is due to leave them as a free agent in the summer unless they can extend his stay. Given his form as one of the world’s best in his position, it is natural they want to keep him.

Doing so should set them back a huge amount in terms of his wages, though. Rudiger is aware this could be his last chance for a big contract and he will be keen to explore who wants him.

He has been linked primarily with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. In the background, Bayern Munich and Juventus are also apparent admirers.

Reports earlier this week though suggested Chelsea were ready to up their offer to the centre-half. In doing so, they have got closer to his £200,000-per-week wage demands.

But Rudiger is yet to make any kind of commitment. Chelsea will have to wait to see whether he will be entering at least a sixth season or not.

Now, transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano has confirmed what has been reported recently in terms of Chelsea trying to keep Rudiger. But when rating the chances of him staying at Stamford Bridge, he could not lean either way.

Speaking on his Here We Go Podcast, Romano said: “Yes, I will start with Rudiger, we can say that the situation with Toni Rudiger is still open.

“It’s true that Chelsea are still pushing to extend his contract, but at the same point nothing has been agreed yet, so the situation is open with Rudiger.

“It’s 50/50 for Rudiger to stay or to leave the club, but Chelsea are still trying to keep him at the club.”

If they do not succeed, though, they will have to find a way to replace him. And given that fellow defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen are also out of contract, it is clear where they will be mainly reinforcing.

Rudiger replacement open to Chelsea transfer

In that regard, one of their targets is Juventus centre-back Matthijs De Ligt. And reports earlier this week suggested he is open to a move to Stamford Bridge.

La Repubblica write that the Italians want to find a more economical successor to Chiellini and Bonucci. They feel they can sell De Ligt and sign a more financially efficient replacement.

Coincidentally, one man on their shortlist to do so is Rudiger. Given his contract situation, they could take him for free when his Chelsea deal expires in the summer.

But they still need to sell De Ligt in order to be able to afford the wage demands of the former Roma man, who left Serie A for the Premier League in 2017.

La Repubblica clarify that the Old Lady are looking for €90m to part with De Ligt in the summer. If Chelsea are to invest such a sum, he would become their second most expensive arrival of all time, after they spent a nine-figure sum on Romelu Lukaku in 2021.

And according to Sport Mediaset, De Ligt has taken news of Chelsea’s interest positively.

He feels the same way about rival suitors Barcelona. However, Chelsea are likely in a stronger financial position at present.

That said, losing Rudiger for free and having to invest a near-nine-figure sum for De Ligt would not be economical from their own perspective.

