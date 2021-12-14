Real Madrid are the favourites to land a top-class defender after the exit door was opened by Chelsea, according to reports.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are looking to improve their backline after allowing Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane to leave earlier this year. Ramos is now at Paris Saint-Germain, while Varane is representing Manchester United.

The Spanish giants need to sign players on the cheap, however, as they aim to fund a move for Kylian Mbappe. Even if the French superstar becomes a free agent in June, Madrid will need money available for agent fees and his huge wages.

There are four Chelsea defenders up for grabs – Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva.

These stars are all able to leave Stamford Bridge for free in 2022, unless new contracts are agreed.

Silva, 37, is the least likely to join Madrid as he is close to penning a one-year extension. But Los Blancos have reportedly expressed an interest in the other three.

The Guardian now provide a significant new update on Madrid’s transfer hunt. They write that the 34-time La Liga winners are the ‘favourites’ to sign Rudiger.

Rudiger set for a big payday as free agent The Chelsea man is out of contract at the end of this season, as is captain Azpilicueta.

Positive talks have supposedly been held with the German and his agent. This means Madrid are growing in confidence over the centre-back’s capture.

Chelsea are eager to tie Rudiger down to a new deal. However, they are refusing to meet his £200,000-a-week demands. This has seen the Blues ‘open the door’ for a summer exit.

The report states that Chelsea’s relationship with Rudiger is still amicable. A deal could yet be struck to keep him in England, although uncertainty grows as we move closer to the new year.

Madrid can finalise a pre-contract agreement with the star in January under the Bosman ruling.

Chelsea learn Champions League fate

Meanwhile, Chelsea will face Lille in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel’s men were given Lille in both the faulty draw and the re-draw on Monday.

It will be a tricky test to overcome the French champions, although the Blues could have had it worse.

Bayern, Madrid or Ajax were their other potential opponents. Chelsea will be hoping they can reach the quarter-final for the second year running and go on to defend their crown.

