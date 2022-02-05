Chelsea star rejects second approach amid massive pay rise potential – but optimism remains

Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger has rejected a second contract approach amid the potential of a massive pay rise, it’s been claimed.

The German defender has been holding out for a much improved deal from the reigning European champions. He values himself as one of Thomas Tuchel’s most important players, which is hard to argue with, and wants his salary to reflect that.

Rudiger’s current wage is believed to be around £100k-per-week. He’s already knocked back one advance on that this season.

And as per the Daily Mail, another offer has fallen short of his demands. They claim fresh negotiations saw a figure close to the £200k mark tabled.

However, the 28-year-old could be in line for double that amount if he were to leave due to his free agent status.

Clubs such as PSG and Real Madrid, who have expressed an interest in him, might be able to give him up to £400k every seven days.

The lack of a transfer fee allows for improved wages for the player in question.

So that fact is making it hard for Chelsea to put forward an attractive offer. They are still in communication with his representations.

What’s more, they are said to ‘remain optimistic’ of tying him down.

But it seems like the Blues may have to take their price to over £200k-per-week to achieve that, or else Tuchel will lose a key man.

There’s a whole host of clubs lining up to snatch him away from Stamford Bridge. That comes as no surprise with Rudiger at the peak of his career.

While interest has been heavily from abroad, the report notes that Manchester United are also watching the situation.

Chelsea, Man Utd target explains snub

Meanwhile, United and Chelsea winger target Kingsley Coman has talked about his decision to reject their interest in favour of a new Bayern Munich contract.

The France international had been in the final few months of his deal, sparking rumours of a transfer to England. Chelsea were immediately in the frame to sign him and improve their attacking options even more.

During an interview with German source Sport 1, via Sport Witness, Coman explained why he renewed the terms.

“I had a lot of good conversations with those in charge and the coach,” he said. “At some point it was clear to me: I have everything here, so I don’t have to look elsewhere.

“FC Bayern are like a family. When you get as much help as I did, especially after my heart surgery earlier in the season, you obviously want to give something back. You want to fight and do everything for the people who support you.”

