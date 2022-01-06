Antonio Rudiger will not rush into a pre-contract agreement with one of his European suitors, but Chelsea reportedly face a monumental task to give him a new contract.

The 28-year-old has had a mixed career at Stamford Bridge, but this season he is a standout star. Following a struggle for game time in recent seasons, it looked like he would leave.

However, as Rudiger pointed out in a recent interview, Thomas Tuchel’s arrival turned the situation around.

The centre-back has since become a vital part of his fellow German’s Champions League-winning team. Nevertheless, his impressive form has come as he has entered the final year of his contract.

A host of European giants are therefore monitoring his situation. Indeed, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Gemain and Bayern Munich are among them.

Rudiger can talk to overseas clubs as he is in the final six months of his deal. According to Sky Sports News, though, the defender is ‘in no rush’ to seal a pre-contract agreement with those teams.

Instead, he is aware that Premier League teams – who cannot speak to him until he is a free agent – may also register interest.

There is also the prospect of him signing a new contract with Chelsea. However, that looks a stretch as it stands.

Sky Sports News adds that the Blues would have to make Rudiger the highest-paid defender in the Premier League.

The centre-back turns 29 in March and is consequently aware that his next contract could be the last major one of his career. He therefore wants a pay packet that reflects his importance to Chelsea.

Tuchel has picked his fellow countryman in 20 of 21 top-flight games this season.

And with uncertainty looming over other parts of Chelsea’s defence, Rudiger’s status in the team could be elevated further.

Rudiger team-mates uncertain at Chelsea

Thiago Silva has extended his contract by a further year, but at 37, retirement is on the horizon for the Brazilian.

What’s more, like Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are in the final year of their contracts.

Azpilicueta has strong links with a move back to his native Spain and to Atletico Madrid.

Denmark international Christensen, meanwhile, is a target for Barcelona and the latest reports claim that Xavi’s side are growing confident of a deal.