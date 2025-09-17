Jose Mourinho’s potential return to Benfica could have implications for Chelsea’s January transfer strategy, with defender Antonio Silva among the players they have been tracking, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Silva has been on Chelsea’s radar for some time, and TEAMtalk understands that his name remains on the Blues’ shortlist as the Premier League club weigh up defensive reinforcements for the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old has been earmarked as one of Europe’s brightest young centre-backs, and his progress in Lisbon has only strengthened his reputation.

However, the landscape could soon shift. Mourinho is now in talks over a sensational return to Benfica – 25 years after he first began his managerial career at the club in 2000.

The former Chelsea boss is seen by Benfica president Rui Costa as the man to restore glamour to the Portuguese club and arrest their difficult start to the campaign.

If Mourinho does take charge, sources believe Chelsea might have to accept that Silva is out of reach, with the defender likely to be used as a cornerstone of any fightback.

Benfica have already promised fans a swift appointment, and Mourinho’s availability, following his recent departure from Fenerbahce, makes him the frontrunner.

Chelsea have been monitoring alternatives too, but Silva’s profile ticks many boxes for the recruitment team at Stamford Bridge, and they are seriously considering a centre-back for this summer.

Yet a Mourinho-led Benfica could harden the stance over their prized asset, making any January pursuit complicated.

For Chelsea, that means their defensive shortlist may need revisiting.

