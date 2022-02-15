Armando Broja is reportedly ruling nothing out following his explosive Southampton form which has also caught the eye of parent club Chelsea and Arsenal.

The Albania international striker, on loan with the Saints from Stamford Bridge, has proved one of the signings of the season. In fact, he has netted six goals and assisted one other in 20 Premier League matches so far.

He could have had more, including against both Manchester clubs. Against City last month, he caused Pep Guardiola’s side countless problems and also bullied United last Saturday.

As a result, talk has been growing of his plan at the end of the season. Reports in January claimed that Southampton had prepared a £25million bid to sign Broja permanently.

West Ham also showed January interest in the 20-year-old, who was born in Slough. Nevertheless, Chelsea could opt to integrate him into the first team while Arsenal could also look to bring him back to London as they look for a new striker.

According to the Daily Express, though, Broja is for now only focusing on continuing his strong Southampton form.

Indeed, he feels open to exploring all opportunities that come his way in the summer transfer window.

He feels ‘eager’ to hear Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel’s thoughts on him and potential role at Stamford Bridge. As it stands, though, Chelsea have a range of attacking options and so Broja may struggle to get a regular role.

Meanwhile, Southampton would present an exciting option, where he could lead the line. In doing so, he would become the long-term replacement for Danny Ings.

But Arsenal also need a new long-term striker option. They let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang go to Barcelona for free in January. What’s more, fellow strikers Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette will leave at the end of the season as it stands.

The Gunners tried to sign Dusan Vlahovic in January, but the Serbian moved from Fiorentina to Juventus.

As such, Broja is now in the frame for boss Mikel Arteta – and a man in demand elsewhere.

Broja represents strong Chelsea loan system

In any case, Broja stands out as one of two stars in Chelsea’s loan system this season.

Midfielder Conor Gallagher is also impressing at Crystal Palace and his future is subsequently up for debate as well.

Tuchel has insisted that he has a first-team plan for Gallagher from next season onwards.

In any case, Chelsea also have the option of selling up and making an impressive profit on their young talents.