Southampton are preparing to make a club-record bid for on-loan Chelsea forward Armando Broja, according to a report.

The Blues have produced a number of exciting academy talents in recent years and loaned them out with success. This season, Broja and Conor Gallagher are the standout duo on Chelsea’s books excelling elsewhere.

Indeed, midfielder Gallagher has proved one of the signings of the season for Crystal Palace.

Broja, meanwhile, has impressed for Southampton this season. The 20-year-old has netted five goals in 18 Premier League games this term, as well as two in two in the EFL Cup.

Last Saturday, he could have had two goals in the first half as he helped hold champions Manchester City to a draw.

Off the back of that performance, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that the Saints are now planning a bid late in the January transfer window to sign Broja on a permanent deal.

They plan to offer £25million, a club-record amount. Danny Ings remains the Saints’ record arrival following his permanent move from Liverpool in 2019.

But the Saints believe that 10-cap Albania international Broja can be a star long-term attacking option.

Broja most recently netted in a 4-1 Premier League win over Brentford earlier this month.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said of the player’s future after the match: “We will find the right conversation with the player, the agents, the club. What they want, what Chelsea want,

“I think we should let the young lad develop his game because this is the most important thing for him to play games.

“He likes it here, he enjoys it here, we have a young team and these are all reasons why he develops his game and is getting better.

“In the end we need to make the best decision for the player, when it’s a win, win, win for everybody, then we will find the right decision for the summer. As long as he is our player, we will have as much fun with him and make him better.”

Tuchel faces Broja, Chelsea dilemma

Back at Chelsea, meanwhile, manager Thomas Tuchel already has a plethora of attacking options.

As well as Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech are among other players vying for minutes.

Tuchel recently faced questions about a Chelsea decision over Broja.

He said: “He is our player, he is doing good, but at the same time it is only halfway through the season so he needs to continue to improve and make his statement at Southampton.

“They are our players for a reason, they have quality and a mentality. Armando is getting better and better. He is a unique player with unique strengths: strong and robust and a goalscorer.

“Now is not the time to talk about summer. He has to stay calm and keep on improving.”

Broja has one senior Chelsea appearance to his name, which came in a 4-0 win over Everton in the 2019/20 season.