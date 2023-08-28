Arsenal put on notice, as Chelsea draft all-star three-man shortlist for major attacker signing

Chelsea will push for a late-window addition to their forward line and Arsenal attacker Emile Smith Rowe forms part of an impressive three-man shortlist, per reports.

The Blues have splashed the cash once again this summer, though as yet their forward line looks no more potent. Nicolas Jackson has impressed thus far, though only has one goal to his name despite his all-action displays.

Chelsea dominated for large parts in their first two fixtures against Liverpool and West Ham. However, a familiar lack of cutting edge in the final third ensured Chelsea won neither match.

The Blues had courted Crystal Palace’s assist king, Michael Olise. However, the France Under-21 international snubbed the interest in favour of signing a new contract at Selhurst Park.

Juventus hitman, Dusan Vlahovic, is another Chelsea explored signing. However, talk of a cash-plus-player swap involving Romelu Lukaku quickly went cold. Lukaku now looks on course to join Roma on loan.

Christopher Nkunku’s untimely knee injury suffered during pre-season has left Mauricio Pochettino light on proven options.

As such, the Daily Mail bring news of Chelsea preparing late-window fireworks for a brand new attacker.

Per the outlet, three names are in their sights – Emile Smith Rowe, Raphinha and Ferran Torres.

A move for Smith Rowe would be the most surprising, primarily because he plays for London rivals Arsenal.

The 23-year-old was hampered by a persistent groin issue last season and despite returning to full fitness, is yet to feature in the league this term.

Smith Rowe is behind Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and seemingly Fabio Vieira too in the attacking midfield pecking order.

Mikel Arteta turned to Viera when change was needed against Fulham and the Portuguese won a penalty and also provided the assist for Eddie Nketiah’s goal.

As such, a Smith Rowe exit from Arsenal – who are known to be aiming to trim their squad down to size over the coming days – could have merit.

The Mail stressed a deal is far from advanced at present, though is under consideration at Stamford Bridge.

Journalist Simon Phillips also confirmed he’s been told Smith Rowe is on Chelsea’s radar.

Chelsea rekindle Raphinha interest 12 months on

Elsewhere, the Mail listed Barcelona pair Raphinha and Ferran Torres as targets Chelsea are casting their eye over.

Raphinha came close to joining the Blues last summer and even saw a reported £55m bid accepted by Leeds.

However, the move quickly fell through once Barcelona thundered in with a bid of their own. Raphinha only had eyes for Barcelona and Chelsea were overlooked.

But fast forward to present day and Raphinha’s time at the Camp Nou has been anything but smooth sailing.

The forward notched a somewhat modest 10 goals and 12 assists in 50 appearances for Barca last term. What’s more, he saw red for two bookable offences during his only appearance this season.

Torres, meanwhile, has scored twice in just 32 minutes of action this campaign. The Spaniard’s issue has been securing starts, something he’s rarely achieved since joining from Man City in January 2022.

