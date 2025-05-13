Arsenal have been labelled ‘serious contenders’ to sign Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, but Bayern Munich are stepping up their interest as well, while the player’s personal preference has also come to light, TEAMtalk can confirm.

There was a great deal of excitement when Chelsea signed the France international from RB Leizpig for a fee worth up to £52m (€61.7m, $68.8m) in 2023. Sadly, though, the 14-times capped France international has never quite delivered on that hype at Stamford Bridge.

Nkunku has struggled with a number of injuries but when he has played, the 27-year-old has failed to fire at the Premier League side.

Now, Enzo Marseca’s team are ready to cash in on the ex-Paris Saint-Germain man, and our sources can reveal that Bayern Munich, Arsenal, and now also Bayer Leverkusen are vying for his signature this summer.

We understand that Nkunku, who has been told he can leave Stamford Bridge, is open to a Bundesliga return, and a transfer fee of around £40m (€47.5m, $53m) could seal the deal.

Despite the interest from the two German giants, TEAMtalk has previously stated that Arsenal are the ones to watch in this race.

Incidentally, Nkunku’s camp are evaluating their options, with the player keen to secure regular football after a stop-start spell at Chelsea.

Tug of war for Chelsea’s Nkunku

Despite his disappointing stint in west London, big teams are still interested in signing the Frenchman – who scored 58 goals in his last two seasons at Leipzig.

Our sources states that Bayern are particularly keen on him, seeing Nkunku as a versatile attacking option in a league where he has proven pedigree. The Bundesliga champions view him as as perfect fit for their high-octane style and a great addition alongside Harry Kane.

Meanwhile, Leverkusen are also monitoring his situation, at a time where they are about to lose manager Xabi Alonso. They want to regain the titles they lost this season and hope to lure Nkunku – who has scored 14 goals this season – to BayArena.

But Arsenal are also keeping tabs on Nkunku as his ability to play across the front line fits in nicely with Mikel Arteta’s tactics. The Gunners see potential in him under the right guidance and that could lead to a bid in the future.

Nkunku, whose contract with the Blues runs until 2029, will be one of many to leave Chelsea this summer, as they yet again get ready for a busy transfer window.

