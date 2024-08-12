The transfer of striker Samu Omorodion to Chelsea is 100 percent OFF, though the Blues have quickly lined up a spectacular new raid that will shatter an Aston Villa dream.

Chelsea had struck an agreement to sign Atletico Madrid striker, Samu Omorodion, for £34.5m. A contract running until 2032 was ready to be signed, though the move has fallen through at the eleventh hour.

Trusted reporters David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano have both confirmed the deal is 100 percent OFF.

While the exact reason behind the development isn’t fully clear, Ornstein claimed a ‘major problem’ in ‘finalising the contract’ is to blame.

Omorodion isn’t the only player who was on the cusp of completing a move between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.

Midfielder Conor Gallagher is primed to join Diego Simeone’s side in a deal worth €42m. Furthermore, Atletico are also in the final stages of wrappung up their mammoth €95m (€75m plus €20m in add-ons) move for Julian Alvarez of Manchester City.

If Atletico Madrid don’t recoup a sizeable fee from a player sale, one or both of the Gallagher and Alvarez moves could be at risk.

But per Romano, Atletico and Chelsea are both determined to ensure the Gallagher deal does go through. Atletico also have zero intention of allowing the Alvarez transfer to crumble.

As such, a new Atletico exit is required and per Romano, Joao Felix could save the day.

Joao Felix to the rescue

Felix is one again available for sale and following a successful loan spell with Barcelona last term, the Portuguese had hoped to re-sign at the Camp Nou.

However, Barcelona have thus shown no indication they’ll be able to sign the 24-year-old outright. Another loan is possible, though not ideal for Atletico.

As such, a stunning move to Aston Villa – who’ll compete in this season’s Champions League – came into view.

Unai Emery is a huge fan of Felix and Romano insisted a transfer to Villa Park is one we should all keep a close eye on.

However, Omorodion’s collapsed deal has now paved the way for Felix to return to Stamford Bridge. The forward previously spent six months on loan with the Blues in the latter half of the 2022/23 campaign.

READ MORE: Conor Gallagher next: Every English player to ever join a La Liga club

Felix to Chelsea quickly takes shape

Taking to X, Romano confirmed Felix’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is in London and club-to-club talks between Chelsea and Atletico regarding Felix’s transfer have begun.

A Felix move to Chelsea would be best case scenario for Simeone’s side. It would ensure the Gallagher/Alvarez deals cross the line while also ridding the club of a player they’ve been trying to shift for several years.

Felix isn’t the only major-name forward Chelsea are eyeing, however, with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen still in their sights.

Chelsea hope to sign the Nigerian frontman and offload Romelu Lukaku the other way. There is a willingness in Napoli to get both deals done, though Osimhen and his camp are insistent a straight loan move not containing an obligation to buy is out of the question.

Furthermore, for the time being at least, Napoli are continuing to hold out for their gargantuan asking price which is well in excess of €100m.

DON’T MISS: Massive Chelsea raid sanctioned, as London rivals prepare double bid after Barcelona links draw Romano response