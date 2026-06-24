What Xabi Alonso told Marco Palestra during long chat that sealed Chelsea deal revealed

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that incoming Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso spoke directly with Marco Palestra, with the Italian media disclosing what the Spaniard said to convince the Atalanta star to move to Stamford Bridge.

On June 23, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Chelsea were pressing ahead to sign Palestra from Atalanta in the summer transfer window.

Sources told us that Inter Milan were also keen on the 21-year-old, but Chelsea had made a late move and were confident of sealing a deal for the Italy international.

Palestra is one of the best young players in Serie A and spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Cagliari.

The 21-year-old is able to play as a right-back, right wing-back, left-back and left wing-back.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and Atalanta have reached a deal for Palestra, who himself is ready to move to Stamford Bridge.

Romano posted on X at 4:38am on June 24: “Chelsea are finalising details of Marco Palestra deal as the agreement with Atalanta has been reached last night.

“Player side being sorted with initial green light and new RWB to come for Xabi Alonso.”

The Italian journalist has also revealed that incoming Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso got involved in the deal.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Also, Xabi Alonso got involved in this deal.

“Xabi Alonso had a direct conversation with Marco Palestra.

“That’s what sources close to the player are saying, and so for Xabi, is for sure a very interesting addition.

“He was used to play and trust this kind of talents when he was at Bayer Leverkusen.

“Well, now, he will have the same opportunity at Chelsea.”

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Xabi Alonso convinces Marco Palestra during ‘long chat’

La Gazzetta dello Sport has revealed what exactly Alonso, who will officially take over as the Chelsea boss on July 1, told Palestra that saw him turn down the chance to move to Inter and choose the Blues instead.

The Italian publication has added that Chelsea owners BlueCo will pay Atalanta a total fee of €55million (£47.4m, $62.5m) for Palestra, with the Italian club also having ‘a share of the player’s future resale’.

The report has stated: ‘Of course, the boy from Buccinasco has admirers among Les Bleus as well: a long chat with Xabi Alonso himself was significant, as he told him, even trying to smack in the Italian here and there, that he had long followed him with Cagliari and was captivated by his English-style physicality.

‘He sees him both on the right, competing with Frenchman Malo Gusto, and on the left, where Cucurella recently left off.’

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