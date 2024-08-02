Atletico Madrid are closing in on Chelsea star Conor Gallagher and Man City's Julian Alvarez

Chelsea have agreed a fee with Atletico Madrid for Conor Gallagher but the Spanish giants are reportedly still waiting for the player’s approval for the transfer.

As previously reported, some members of the Chelsea board are keen to sell Gallagher as his exit would represent pure profit on the account books, as he is an academy graduate.

Gallagher has less than 12 months remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge and the Blues have offered him an extension, but have ‘concerns’ about his role moving forward.

With the new deal still unsigned, Chelsea have accepted a bid of £33m from Atletico for the midfielder but his move to the Spanish capital still isn’t sealed.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who claims Gallagher must make his decision soon before Atletico get impatient.

“Decision time for Conor Gallagher as Atlético are waiting — while his career at Chelsea looks to be almost over,” Romano posted on X.

“Chelsea offered Gallagher a two-year extension with the option for a further year, [rather than a] longer deal as they are concerned that in a high possession system under Maresca he’d only be a squad player.”

Atletico Madrid in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Man City star

While Atletico wait for Gallagher’s likely arrival, a bombshell report has revealed that they are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez.

Pep Guardiola is willing to part ways with the Argentine international for the right price and as previously reported, Chelsea are among the clubs interested in him.

Man City value Alvarez at around £60m and Atletico are now leading the race for him in a major twist.

According to journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, the 24-year-old has already reached an agreement on personal terms with Diego Simeone’s side.

“Atletico Madrid are in advanced negotiations to sign Julian Alvarez,” Merlo revealed on X.

“There have already been several meetings with the player’s entourage and they are seeking to reach an agreement with Manchester City.

“If a fee is agreed, his contract will be for 5 years, as specially requested by Simeone.”

Alvarez signed for Man City in January 2022 and has made 103 appearances and scored 36 goals for the club, helping them to win six major trophies.

He is undoubtedly a world-class player on his day and it will be interesting to see if Atletico are willing to match his £60m price tag.

If all goes to plan, Atletico look set to sign Gallagher from Chelsea and Alvarez from Man City in a stunning double swoop.

