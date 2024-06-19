The future of Conor Gallagher at Chelsea has been in question for several months as negotiations over a new contract for the midfielder drag on.

As we have consistently reported, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou views him as a top target and discussions have already been held over a potential transfer.

Gallagher’s deal at Stamford Bridge is set to expire in 2025 and while he wants to sign an extension, he is yet to reach an agreement on salary terms with the Blues.

The England international has been informed that if he does not reduce his demands he will have to be sold this summer, which is why Tottenham have been confident of a deal for some time.

However, according to the Evening Standard, they now ‘fear’ missing out as Gallagher views the European Championships as his opportunity to impress Spurs’ decision-makers.

Enzo Maresca views him as a key player – as did previous Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino – but the decision on his future will ultimately be down to the board.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have their eye on other midfielders in case they’re unable to secure a deal for Gallagher, who currently has a £50m price tag on his head.

Atletico Madrid keen on Conor Gallagher

Amid the uncertainty surrounding Gallagher football.London claim that Atletico Madrid have now informed Chelsea of their interest in the midfielder.

Their report claims the 24-year-old was a topic of conversation between the two clubs as they discussed the future of young striker Samu Omorodion, who remains a target for the Blues.

Atletico have ‘made their interest in Gallagher clear’ and perhaps a part-exchange deal involving Omorodion could be on the cards.

Diego Simeone is planning to axe several players this summer in a major squad rebuild at the Metropolitano and reportedly wants Gallagher to be brought in.

He was one of Chelsea’s standout performers in a disappointing 2023/24, scoring seven goals and making nine assists in 50 appearances in all competitions.

Other players such as Ian Maatsen, Armando Broja and Omari Hutchison could be sold by Chelsea this summer as they look to generate some cash from player sales.

Offloading academy graduates like Gallagher represents pure profit on the account books and is therefore beneficial in terms of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

It will be interesting to see how the midfielder performs at the Euros and whether he can convince Chelsea to offer him a new big-money contract.

