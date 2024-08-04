Atletico Madrid have reportedly reached an agreement with a Conor Gallagher alternative if the Chelsea star’s transfer doesn’t go through.

Chelsea have been very active in the summer transfer window, with seven arrivals and six departures to date.

Those who have headed to Stamford Bridge are midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City, goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen from Villarreal, striker Marc Guiu from Barcelona, and left-back Caleb Wiley from Atlanta.

Moreover, attacking midfielder Omari Kellyman has swapped Aston Villa for the Blues, centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo joined on a free transfer after leaving Fulham, and defensive midfielder Renato Veiga signed from FC Basel.

On the flip side, Ian Maatsen, Lewis Hall, Omari Hutchinson, Hakim Ziyech, Malang Sarr, and Thiago Silva have headed out the Stamford Bridge exit door.

Going by Blues owner Todd Boehly, who has spent more than a billion pounds since taking over at the club, the west London outfit are unlikely to be done yet, both in terms of recruits and departures.

One such man who could leave is academy product Gallagher. The midfielder was reportedly offered a new deal in June but the 24-year-old is said to have turned it down.

With the England international in the last year of his contract, speculation has mounted that he will leave Stamford Bridge – with Aston Villa, Tottenham, and Atletico keeping tabs on him.

Amid reports of a move to the latter, Gallagher has reportedly been banished from the first team picture under Maresca – something the Italian wouldn’t be drawn on.

He said this week: “At the moment, there is not any update on that. The only thing I can say is that he was in contact with the club to find a solution. I don’t think it’s something new.

“In football, every summer, different clubs have some problems with some players, and then at the end, they find a solution and everyone is happy. Hopefully the same can happen in this situation.”

While Chelsea are preparing for the possibility of Gallagher joining Atletico, with a £34m transfer very much a possibility, the Spanish team are also developing a contingency plan if they can’t sign the former Crystal Palace loanee.

Atletico make Gallagher contingency plan

According to Spanish publication Diario AS, Atletico have reached an agreement in principle to sign Valencia’s Javi Guerra, 21, for approximately £21.3m.

The report adds the La Liga team will try to agree personal terms with the player if the Gallagher transfer falls through. Like the Chelsea captain, the 6ft 2in Spanish midfielder is also known for his energy and tenaciousness on the pitch.

Incidentally, Gallagher has been a key player for the Blues in the past two seasons, with the ex Swansea City loanee making 95 appearances in all competitions for his boyhood club.

The England man scored seven goals last term and despite being one of their best players, the Blues have seemingly been intent on selling him this summer.

Chelsea seem very keen to get him off their books and make as much money from Gallagher as possible, with his sale going down as pure profit on the balance sheet. If this transfer does fall through, it may, somewhat, be panic stations for the Blues.