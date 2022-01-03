Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joining Chelsea this month is “a possibility”, according to former Stamford Bridge frontman Carlton Cole.

Aubameyang has been completely frozen out at Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. Indeed, he was stripped of the Gunners captaincy last month after a disciplinary breach and has not featured in a match-day squad since the incident.

Premier League strugglers Newcastle, with their new cash-rich-owners, have been linked with a move for the 32-year-old.

However, Cole thinks that Aubameyang is a perfect fit for Chelsea – especially given recent events involving Romelu Lukaku.

Thomas Tuchel left Lukaku out of his squad for the Liverpool draw following the Belgian’s interview last month. During said interview, he stated he was not happy with his situation at Stamford Bridge.

That has led to doubts over Lukaku’s long-term Blues future, despite him only returning last summer.

Appearing on Stadium Astro, Cole suggested Aubameyang as a potential replacement for Lukaku in west London.

“If you look at it, Chelsea is in need of a striker as well,” Cole said.

“Imagine that, you never know, stranger things have happened. It’s still London, do you know what I mean?

“I doubt that will happen, they’re not going to sell or loan to their rival club.”

Aubameyang move actually makes sense

Despite having doubts that a deal could happen, Cole then explained why it would actually make sense.

Aubameyang played under Tuchel for two years at Borussia Dortmund and Cole thinks that could make a reunion happen.

He added: “Look at the history. Dortmund, Tuchel, Aubameyang, they know each other and he knows what he gets out of him.

“So I’m not saying that’s going to happen. I’m saying it’s a possibility because everything’s a possibility in football.”

Pennant rules out Auba to Chelsea

However, former Arsenal attacker Jermaine Pennant is convinced that the Blues would not want Aubameyang.

Pennant is confident that Lukaku will remain at The Bridge, adding: “I don’t think Chelsea would want him.

“Chelsea wouldn’t need him, they’ve got Romelu. Why would you want Pierre and Romelu? His stats have not been great.”

Instead of remaining in England, Pennant believes that Aubameyang will move abroad instead.

He added: “I’m sure he’s not short of offers, abroad could even be an option for him.

“At the end of the day he’s a good striker, he’s a great striker, his stats and goals for Arsenal have shown that. So I’m sure there will be sniffs come January.”

