Axel Disasi and Raheem Sterling need moves away from Chelsea - who'll get one first?

An end could be in sight to one Chelsea nightmare after Axel Disasi engaged in talks with a club looking for a January reinforcement to cover some AFCON-related absences, according to reports – but why are things quieter on the Raheem Sterling front?

Disasi and Sterling are both training separately from Chelsea this season after returning from loan spells with Aston Villa and Arsenal respectively without earning a place back in the Blues’ plans. However, some find it surprising that two players of that calibre were unable to find any solution before the summer transfer window shut.

The January window will give them another chance to escape Chelsea and get their careers back up and running, even if they may have to take a step down to some degree.

And it has now been reported in France that Disasi has been ‘in talks’ with a Ligue 1 outfit who could come to his rescue in January – if they can overlook one obvious doubt.

According to L’Equipe, Disasi has been contacted by Lyon, who are bracing themselves for Clinton Mata and Moussa Niakhate to head off for international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Lyon will need cover at centre-back and have identified Disasi as an easily gettable option, potentially on loan thanks to his contract still lasting until 2029.

However, if they want someone ready to make an instant impact in place of who they’ll be doing without, they will have to ask themselves if Disasi – who hasn’t played senior football all season – is ready for the challenge.

The report also warned that Chelsea may have more appealing offers to field for a permanent sale of Disasi, rather than another loan that would see him return to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Either way, it’s a step in the right direction for Disasi in terms of resuming his career. There are various pieces that may need to fall into place, but at least he may have a light at the end of the tunnel to work towards.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Sterling stuck at Chelsea

As for Sterling, the wait goes on. He wasn’t keen on a move abroad this summer, and nothing came of a potential hop across west London to Fulham.

About to turn 31, Sterling still has something to offer, but his wages may be getting in the way and there will need to be some compromise.

For now, no obvious solution is in the pipeline. If you’ve seen rumours about a shock move to Championship side Wrexham, they have merely come from pundits and not transfer insiders grounded in reality.

Sterling’s options seem restricted to English clubs, possibly pointing towards a London stay specifically, but the longer this situation goes on without any movement – bearing in mind he still has another season on his Chelsea contract after this one – perhaps he will need to broaden his criteria for a new club.

Disasi is a few years younger than Sterling which perhaps explains why he’s found it easier to attract a new suitor, along with the fact that he could be open to moving to a different country – his French homeland – to get playing again.

But looking at the calibre of club Sterling has played for in his career, it’s a surprise there isn’t an obvious candidate to pick him up at this stage either, even if you would have reservations about a player who’s been inactive for a while.

Latest Chelsea news: Maresca stance; next Drogba eyed

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can confirm the Chelsea hierarchy’s current stance on Enzo Maresca’s status as head coach.

Chelsea have also stepped up their plans to bring in a striker who’s drawn comparisons to Didier Drogba.

In other news, the latest thinking at Chelsea about a revived move for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan has come to light.