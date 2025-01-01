Olmo has two clubs waiting to pick him up and Nkunku could replace him

Barcelona are considering a January move to take Christopher Nkunku on loan from Chelsea if they fail to register Dani Olmo, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

As known, Barcelona have been unable to register Olmo for the second half of the season. Now, they are considering the Chelsea player as a potential replacement (to bring in towards the end of the January transfer window) in case they cannot find a solution for the Spain international.

Barcelona have already made it known that Nkunku is considered one of the best backup solutions if the problems with Olmo cannot be fixed quickly. Important developments are expected in the coming days, linked to the situation of the Spanish player.

Andreas Christensen’s absence from the squad lists due to injury had freed up space for Olmo in the first part of the season, but now that Christensen is back in the squad, there is no space for Olmo.

Obviously, Barcelona’s desire is to free up space for Olmo, but if the times drag on with some exits to accommodate him, Dani would look around and therefore (in the final part of the winter market) signing Nkunku on loan could become a viable solution for Hansi Flick’s side.

For Nkunku, Barcelona’s desire is to negotiate a loan with part of the salary paid by Chelsea, to have the possibility of having him fit into the available space, while also hoping for some exits that free up part of the wage bill the club are currently committed to. Also, the duration of the loan would have an impact.

At the same time, PSG and Bayern Munich have already shown interest in signing Olmo, but Barcelona remain his first choice: the player hopes the situation will be resolved soon, allowing him to continue with the club.

Will Nkunku leave Chelsea?

If not, the attention could quickly turn to a move for Nkunku, who has been used heavily in cup competitions by Chelsea this season but not as often as he would have liked in the Premier League.

The France international remains under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2029 but is also believed to have generated interest from the likes of Manchester United.

Fabrizio Romano explained earlier that Nkunku would only be moved on by Chelsea if he made it clear to the club that he wants to leave.

“It’s important to clarify that internally at Chelsea, coaching staff, Enzo Maresca, the board, the owners… all of them want to keep Christopher Nkunku,” stated Romano. “They believe Nkunku is an important player for the project.

“But the only way for Nkunku to leave Chelsea in January is if the player goes to Chelsea and asks them to leave because he’s not happy with his game-time.

“At the moment, this (Nkunku asking to leave) did not happen. So that’s the situation at this point, but it’s important to say the only way to change the situation is [on] the player side.

“If the player would be unhappy or changes his mind, Chelsea would consider the situation.”

