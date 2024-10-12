A Chelsea star for whom there were once high hopes has been offered to two European giants

Barcelona are one of two clubs to have been approached about the prospect of signing Reece James from Chelsea in a move designed for unusual but justifiable reasons, according to a report.

James currently serves as Chelsea’s captain, but he hasn’t been able to play for them yet this season due to injury issues. When fit, he has been classed as one of the best right-backs in the Premier League, but he could now be seeking a move out of English football.

According to Football Transfers, James’ injury issues could lead to him leaving Chelsea – but rather than being a case of him being pushed out, it is something his camp may be pushing for.

The report claims that physios have advised James’ representatives that he may be able to preserve his long-term career by playing in a warmer climate that would assist his recovery from any future physical issues.

With that in mind, James’ agent is said to have approached Barcelona and Benfica after learning that Spain and Portugal would be recommended destinations.

It is not yet clear if either of those clubs would be interested in signing James, but a reality seems to be sinking in that he may not be able to spend the rest of his career with his boyhood club Chelsea.

That is despite his contract at Stamford Bridge being due to run until the summer of 2028, by which time he will be 28 years old.

Chances of Reece James leaving Chelsea rated

This is not the first time recently that James’ future as a Chelsea player has been called into question. Malo Gusto has tended to deputise in his absence, but a recent report claimed Chelsea had started shortlisting some other right-backs they could bring in, which seems to indicate James’ future could genuinely lie elsewhere.

A move to Barcelona would certainly be eye-catching. Last season, they had Joao Cancelo on loan from Manchester City, but he has since gone on to join Al Hilal on a permanent basis.

Barca’s main right-back since has been Jules Kounde, who Chelsea tried to sign a couple of years ago, but he has previously indicated a preference of playing at centre-back.

Therefore, it is conceivable that they could be attentive to the right-back market, although only time will tell if James is someone they move for.

As for Benfica, they have Issa Kabore on loan from Manchester City this season, although if that move doesn’t become permanent they may need to bring in another right-back.

Chelsea changes due out wide

While one English right-back could leave Chelsea in the shape of James, TEAMtalk has also learned that their English left-back Ben Chilwell could also leave.

Linked with an exit already this summer, the former Leicester City star is understood to be on Manchester United’s radar for the New Year, as well as being monitored by Juventus.

In addition to the full-back positions, Chelsea have been backed to regenerate their winger options in 2025.

For example, Mykhaylo Mudryk is in a battle to earn his long-term future as a Chelsea player and could be at risk of leaving.

In terms of replacements, Chelsea have reportedly been scouting a Borussia Dortmund winger, while they are also believed to be in the mix for a Bayern Munich forward with Premier League experience.

Reece James’ injury record

The games James has missed through injury per season

In recent years, there has been a worrying trend developing of James being available less often than he is able to play.

The number of games he has missed through injury has increased over the past few seasons and in the last two, he missed more games through injury than the amount of appearances he was able to make. On current progress, he is on course for that to happen in 2024/25 as well.

And James’ injuries have not been limited to one part of his body; his ankles, knees and hamstrings have all been affected by problems.

James is currently Chelsea’s highest-paid player, which is obviously not an ideal return for the Blues given his lack of availability.

But at only 24 years old, he will be keen to recover to an extent that he can enjoy some strong years ahead.