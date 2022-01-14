Chelsea could reap the rewards after reports suggested a Barcelona deal could be on, while the Blues have reportedly blocked an exit for one of their own.

Bolstering the ranks at wing-back has become priority number one for Thomas Tuchel this month. Reece James is out for around two months with a torn hamstring. On the left side, Ben Chilwell won’t return until next season after undergoing knee surgery.

That has left the Blues with just Marcos Alonso as their only specialised wing-back on the books. And with injuries and Covid absences a constant threat this season, adequate strength in depth is now more vital than ever.

As such, Chelsea have been linked with a plethora of options in the window. Lucas Digne was touted before the Frenchman was quickly snapped up by Aston Villa. Chelsea reportedly sidestepped that move as they favour a temporary solution via the loan route.

So it comes as excellent news today to see Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo state Barcelona are now willing to loan out Sergino Dest.

Chelsea, Barcelona thinking over Dest now aligns

Xavi’s side had been thought to favour a permanent exit, but the Spaniard has experienced a change of heart.

The American, 21, had been linked with Chelsea earlier in the window, but his €20m valuation had ensured a deal did not progress.

However, with Dest seemingly now available for loan, GiveMeSport suggest a deal is there for the making.

The outlet state Chelsea are ‘interested’ in a loan swoop and relay quotes from transfer insider Dean Jones.

Jones told the publication: “Chelsea have not yet made contact with Barcelona but the situation around Sergino Dest is interesting. They are considering a move, but I think they would prefer to take him on loan.”

If Mundo Deportivo’s report is accurate, Chelsea and Barcelona’s thinking over Dest has now aligned.

If signed, Dest would shore up the right side and recalling Emerson Palmieri could bolster the left. Chelsea are reportedly determined to cut Emerson’s loan spell at Lyon short, though are facing up top the prospect of paying a hefty compensation sum.

Blues block defender exit

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel has reportedly insisted that versatile defender Malang Sarr should not be loaned out this month.

Sarr had been sixth-choice centre-back when Tuchel had a full compliment to choose from. However, injuries and Covid absences have ensured the 22-year-old has featured more regularly than even he might’ve thought.

AC Milan have been credited with interest as they seek a temporary replacement for the injured Simon Kjaer. The Dane is out for the season after suffering an ACL injury, and Sarr – along with Nathan Ake and Eric Bailly – had been identified as suitable stand-ins.

However, Football London now state Tuchel and Chelsea won’t sanction any approaches for the rising star this month.

