Chelsea have made Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams one of their top targets but Barcelona are reportedly plotting an audacious offer to beat them in the race.

The 21-year-old has been extremely impressive for Bilbao and played a key role in them winning the Copa del Rey, with his form earning him a spot in Spain’s Euro 2024 squad.

Williams started Spain’s first two games, was left on the bench for their clash against Albania on Monday and is expected to start again in the Round of 16.

He is considered one of the best young prospects in Europe and as TEAMtalk exclusively revealed, Chelsea are ‘prioritising’ a deal for him after missing out on Michael Olise.

Enzo Maresca has made signing a new winger one of his main aims for the summer as he eyes competition for the likes of Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk.

TEAMtalk sources say Williams has a €58m release clause in his contract, which is higher than the previously reported €5om figure, and that ‘should not be a problem for Chelsea.’

Paris Saint-Germain are very keen on the youngster too, so they can’t be ruled out of the race just yet.

However, reports from Spain suggest that while Barcelona can’t match his clause, they are planning a player-plus-cash deal that could tempt Bilbao.

Barcelona eyeing Chelsea target, Liverpool star

According to Sport, Barcelona’s sporting director Deco has made Williams’ one of his ‘two top left winger targets’ alongside Liverpool’s Luis Diaz.

The Catalans have already had one offer turned down by Bilbao. They submitted a €40m bid, in two payments split equally, plus veteran defender Inigo Martinez.

Bilbao rejected the offer but Barcelona haven’t given up hope and are now preparing a second proposal. That will consist of €55m, split into two payments of €30m and €25m, plus €10m in add-ons, and would also include Martinez. The total fee could rise to €65m.

Bilbao could be tempted by the offer as they get a player in exchange plus more cash than what Williams’ release clause is worth – but the drawback is they get less up front.

Barcelona clearly want to avoid paying the full amount straight away due to their ongoing financial issues and therefore spreading the payments makes a deal ‘more accessible.’

But if Chelsea opt to trigger Williams’ release clause it will ultimately be up to the player to decide whether to accept the move to Stamford Bridge.

TEAMtalk understands that Barcelona currently have a better chance of signing Williams than Chelsea.

