Bayern Munich to destroy forthcoming Chelsea deal with £35m snipe ruining player’s dream

Ian Maatsen is on the radar of Bayern Munich for this summer

Bayern Munich are reportedly considering moving for £35million Chelsea man Ian Maatsen, despite the facts he “would like to” stay with Borussia Dortmund after his loan.

Maatsen has played more in just under three months at Dortmund than he did in the first-half of the season at Stamford Bridge. He’s featured for 872 minutes in the Bundesliga this term, following on from 199 Premier League minutes.

It was something of a surprise that the left-back was not more involved for the Blues before being loaned out to the German outfit.

Indeed, he had a good pre-season, following on from a useful spell at Burnley, in which he helped the Clarets ascend back to the Premier League.

But come January, with Mauricio Pochettino not having utilised him very often at all, it was decided it would be best for Maatsen to move on.

Dortmund were willing to receive him on a loan deal until the end of the season, and have got some good use out of him, starting the full-back in every game he’s been at the club for – Maatsen has scored once and assisted twice.

He’s enjoying his time at the club, so much so that he recently revealed he “would like to come back.”

It seems Dortmund would like that as well, and while they do not have an option to buy him, the Chelsea man has a release clause of £35million.

Bayern could ruin transfer

However, it’s not certain that he’ll end up at Dortmund, with their Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich looking at Maatsen.

According to Florian Plettenberg, he is ‘on the list’ of the juggernauts, and they are ‘watching his situation closely’.

They would surely have no problems in offering £35million for him.

That said, Plettenberg states there is ‘nothing concrete’ at this stage, with the club seemingly still deciding on who the best option to go for is.

That’s as there are two more left-backs on their radar, as Alphonso Davies looks likely to move to Real Madrid after agreeing upon personal terms with them.

Bayern tracking left-back trio

Indeed, along with Maatsen on Bayern’s radar is Theo Hernandez.

According to Plettenberg, the Frenchman is the ‘current favourite replacement’ for Davies.

Maatsen is said to be an ‘alternative’, as well as Miguel Gutierrez, but given he’s on the list at this point, there’s a chance Bayern do move for him.

If that happens, it would ruin his hopes of returning to Dortmund, but he’d be able to continue playing at a very high level in the Bundesliga.

If it does not, Dortmund look the likeliest side to pull off the snare.

