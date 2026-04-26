Nicolas Jackson, who is on loan at Bayern Munich from Chelsea

Bayern Munich have not discounted reopening discussions with Chelsea over a permanent move for Nicolas Jackson this summer, despite initial indications that a deal would not be pursued, but they will only do so if the asking price drops significantly, TEAMtalk understands.

The Bundesliga giants, who were once again crowned German champions this season, secured Jackson on one of the most high-profile loan deals in recent history last summer.

The Chelsea-Bayern agreement included an obligation to buy at over £55million, which including loan fee would have taken overall deal to £70million, but Bayern made it clear early on that they were not planning to activate that clause.

However, the situation has evolved.

Sources indicate that Bayern have been impressed with Jackson’s impact behind Harry Kane, where he has adapted well to a supporting role – claiming 10 goals and three assists.

The Senegal international has integrated smoothly into the squad and is viewed internally as a strong fit both on and off the pitch.

Should Chelsea’s asking price drop, and substantially, then we are told Bayern would be interested.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Clubs starting to queue for Nicolas Jackson

That growing appreciation has not gone unnoticed elsewhere, though.

Jackson is attracting interest from across Europe, with AC Milan and Juventus both monitoring his situation closely.

In the Premier League, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are among several clubs keeping tabs on his availability.

As it stands, neither Chelsea nor Jackson see a long-term future together, though that stance is not entirely set in stone and could shift depending on how talks develop, and also with a new head coach heading into the club this summer.

Bayern have yet to formally approach Chelsea, but plans are in place to open discussions in the future as they reassess their attacking options ahead of next season.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.