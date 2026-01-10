What will Rosenior's appointment by Chelsea mean for some of their players?

The appointment of Liam Rosenior as the new Chelsea head coach could have damaging repercussions for an attacking talent they had high hopes for just a couple of years ago, while the latest on what it means for members of the bomb squad has been revealed.

It’s another new era at Chelsea after Rosenior was appointed as the replacement for Enzo Maresca as head coach. Making the move from sister club Strasbourg, ex-Hull City boss Rosenior will be managing in the Premier League for the first time and hoping to justify the contract until 2032 that he has been handed.

As with any managerial change, and especially with the January transfer window being open, the focus has shifted to what the impact of Rosenior’s arrival will be on Chelsea’s transfer plans.

It’s expected to be a quiet month for Chelsea, but one aspect to keep in mind is Rosenior’s existing understanding of the players they have on loan at Strasbourg.

Goalkeeper Mike Penders, defender Mamadou Sarr and attacking midfielder Kendry Paez are all spending this season with Strasbourg but have contracts with Chelsea. Similarly, striker Emmanuel Emegha is set to complete a pre-arranged move to Stamford Bridge this year.

But the decision to bring Rosenior across to Chelsea could decrease the chances of one of those players following him, as explained by Graeme Bailey on TEAMtalk’s latest Facebook live broadcast.

“I’m not sure if Kendry Paez will be too eager to see Liam Rosenior at Chelsea,” Bailey explained. “I think that’s the beginning of the end of his Chelsea career as well, because he hasn’t been impressing at Strasbourg, so I don’t see a chance for him to impress at Chelsea in the short term anyway.”

Chelsea signed Paez in 2023 when he was just 16 years old, having to wait until he turned 18 last year to officially welcome him before sending him to Strasbourg, where he played 20 times under Rosenior but only scored once.

As for the players, Rosenior will have to assess more immediately after inheriting the Chelsea squad, not much is expected to change for the players who have been cast aside, such as Axel Disasi and Raheem Sterling.

Disasi exit latest

“Obviously, these decisions, a lot of them are made upstairs,” Bailey continued. “We know Disasi’s going to go. I don’t see him coming in, Liam Rosenior, and saying, ‘I want Raheem Sterling to come back in the squad’ from the bomb squad as they are now.

“As we’ve alluded to before, does he bring Emmanuel Emegha in a bit early from Strasbourg? Maybe. Does he bring one of the centre-halves in from there? Possibly.

“I don’t imagine any of the squad players are going to be suddenly in from the wilderness.”

On the Disasi case, with the defender being cut adrift from the first-team squad after returning from his loan spell at Aston Villa at the end of last season, Bailey added: “I did hear one bit on Disasi from someone who knows his camp.

“They said to me, ‘don’t be surprised if Disasi waits a little bit’ – just to see if there’s any injuries in Europe, because he could end up with a decent club who suffer a big injury. He might be the best option out there.”

