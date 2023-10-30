Best Chelsea player admits current season could be his last, as Pochettino’s replacement plans emerge

The reigning Chelsea player of the year has admitted the current campaign may well be his last at Stamford Bridge, and the club’s replacement plans have come to light.

Despite being 39 years of age, Thiago Silva remains one of world football’s elite centre-halves. The classy Brazilian was viewed as a short-term solution when brought to Chelsea as a free agent in 2020. However, three full seasons later and Silva is still the beating heart of the Blues’ defence.

Silva was named both Chelsea Player of the Year and Chelsea Players’ Player of the Year last term. His importance to the club has remained despite Chelsea splashing out over £1bn on new signings since Todd Boehly and co took charge.

Several of the new additions have come at centre-half, with Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana and Axel Disasi all recent recruits. Levi Colwill has also been integrated into the first team on the back of an impressive loan spell at Brighton.

However, Silva’s current contract expires next summer and according to Silva himself, this season could be his last at Stamford Bridge.

In an interview with Sky Italia (via Milan.news.it), Silva admitted the end of his career is “approaching”.

There has been rampant speculation Silva could return to Brazil and join boyhood club Fluminense to round out his storied career.

However, Silva suggested he may hang up his boots altogether when leaving Chelsea at season’s end.

“The end of my career is approaching and it’s not a simple thing,” said Silva. “I have to think if I stop, or if I continue and where I go: there’s the family, I have two sons who play at Chelsea.

“At the moment it’s I take this opportunity to play and make the most of this last year of my contract at Chelsea.

“But I’m very happy and proud of the career I’ve had, of what I’m doing now at 39 years old.

“I have prepared all my life to make the most of my work: football is my passion. Surely after I retire I will continue in this world, I don’t know how yet.”

Chelsea’s replacement plans revealed

A recent report from Football Insider claimed Chelsea won’t offer Silva a contract extension for next season.

Chelsea appreciate all Silva has done for the club, though now aged 39, they believe the time is right to look to the future.

To that end, FI claimed that rather than turn to the market for a direct replacement, Mauricio Pochettino will put his faith in those already at the club.

Badiashile, Fofana, Disasi and Colwill are understood to be the four Pochettino believes can carry the load moving forwards.

The obvious omission there – aside from Silva – is Trevoh Chalobah.

Fabrizio Romano has repeatedly insisted Chalobah will leave Chelsea in January and TEAMtalk has exclusively been told a shock move to Manchester United is in play.

