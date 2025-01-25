Manchester United are seriously considering launching an offer to sign Christopher Nkunku on loan from Chelsea during the current transfer window, according to a Sky Sports journalist.

Nkunku is frustrated with his situation at Chelsea as he is not a regular starter in the Premier League, despite his magnificent ability. The forward, who can play as a No 10, left winger or centre-forward, has been forced to rely on competitions like the Europa Conference League, FA Cup and League Cup for starts.

Nkunku is far too good for such opponents and has resultantly scored 13 goals in 28 appearances so far this campaign.

But the France international will struggle to get into Chelsea’s starting lineup as Cole Palmer is Enzo Maresca’s talisman.

Bayern Munich have registered their interest in Nkunku. Chelsea would ideally like to keep the player but are aware of his desire to play and will sanction his permanent exit if a bid worth £65-70million (up to €83.2m / $87.4m) arrives.

Bayern have yet to step up their interest in Nkunku, which could allow Man Utd to swoop in first. According to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, United are holding internal talks over whether to submit a loan proposal for the 27-year-old.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Sheth wrote: ‘Manchester United discussing whether to make LOAN move for Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku. Permanent move thought to be highly unlikely.

‘Nkunku one of [a] number of forwards United have looked [at]. Interest from Chelsea in [Alejandro] Garnacho remains.’

Nkunku would be statement Man Utd signing

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea are open to loaning Nkunku out, especially to a direct rival. But Nkunku would probably jump at the chance to make this move, as he would be guaranteed more starts and would get to play for another English giant in United.

This update comes after it emerged on Friday that United have shown interest in Nkunku as they seek top-class attacking reinforcements for Ruben Amorim.

The former RB Leipzig ace would likely thrive in one of the two No 10 positions behind Rasmus Hojlund.

There is also the possibility of Nkunku and Garnacho being involved in a swap deal. On Saturday morning, Florian Plettenberg revealed that United are ‘serious’ about a deal for Nkunku and are considering a swap with Garnacho.

Chelsea have hijacked Napoli’s talks for the latter and are now in pole position to sign him. United want £60m (€71.3m / $74.9m) for Garnacho, a fee Napoli were unable to match despite sending two offers.

Chelsea transfers: Exit latest; striker deal ‘agreed’

Cesare Casadei is a player who has been backed to leave Chelsea alongside Nkunku.

Torino are pushing to sign Casadei before Lazio, though both Italian sides are struggling to meet Chelsea’s demands.

TEAMtalk can reveal Feyenoord have shown interest in the midfielder too, but they have been put off by the fact Chelsea want €25m (£21m / $26.3m).

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea have ‘agreed a deal’ to bring Kazakhstan starlet Dastan Satpaev to England.

Chelsea will pay €4million (£3.4m / $4.2m) for the promising Kairat Almaty striker when he turns 18.

The 16-year-old is due to become the record sale from a Kazakh club.

