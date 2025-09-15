Chelsea sensationally bid £60.5m for Juventus’ best player as new price tag leaked

Chelsea launched a stunning €70million (£60.5m) offer to sign Kenan Yildiz in the summer, with a report revealing what Juventus will do next as well as the star’s new valuation.

Yildiz is a 20-year-old forward who was born in Germany but represents Turkey at international level. He came through the Bayern Munich academy before joining Juventus U19s in July 2022.

Yildiz went on to make his first-team debut for Juve in August 2023. He has since established himself as arguably their best and most exciting player, having registered 12 goals and nine assists in 52 appearances last term.

Yildiz has already notched one goal and three assists in three matches this season. He scored a fantastic 30-yard strike during Juve’s 4-3 victory over Inter Milan on Saturday.

The youngster is one of the most coveted talents in all of Europe as he can cause defenders nightmares as either a No 10 or left winger.

Tuttosport revealed earlier this month that Chelsea and Arsenal made approaches for Yildiz this summer, and the Blues were linked again over the weekend. Calciomercato have now backed up such reports, stating that Chelsea actually went as far as tabling a huge €70m bid.

However, the proposal failed as Juve see Yildiz as being ‘practically unsellable’. The 23-cap international is Juve’s ‘poster boy’ and they have no intention of letting him leave unless they receive a mammoth bid.

Yildiz was worth just €10m (£8.6m) in 2023 but is now valued at more than €100m (£86.5m) by Bianconeri chiefs.

The report adds that Juve are set to ‘reward’ their player for his sublime displays with a new five-year contract. These fresh terms will include a pay rise that will take him close to the €100k-a-week mark.

Should Yildiz accept Juve’s offer, then it will make it harder for clubs such as Chelsea and Arsenal to prise him away from Turin.

Kenan Yildiz price tag soars

Juve will be in an even stronger negotiating position and will be able to hold out for that €100m fee before they even consider a sale.

If Yildiz enjoys an unforgettable campaign, then Chelsea could be convinced to return for him as a must-have signing.

But as things stand, it looks like he will be staying at Juve for at least another couple of seasons.

It would have been exciting to see Yildiz at Chelsea, given his ability to weave in and out of defenders and score amazing goals.

But Enzo Maresca does have other exciting forwards at his disposal after a busy summer transfer window for Chelsea. Joao Pedro has made an immediate impact, while Jamie Gittens and Alejandro Garnacho are battling it out for a starting spot at left wing.

Estevao Willian has joined too after a deal was originally struck for him in May 2024.

Plus, talisman Cole Palmer is getting back to full fitness and came off the bench to score in the 2-2 draw at Brentford.

