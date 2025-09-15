Chelsea
Premier League • England
Chelsea sensationally bid £60.5m for Juventus’ best player as new price tag leaked
Chelsea launched a stunning €70million (£60.5m) offer to sign Kenan Yildiz in the summer, with a report revealing what Juventus will do next as well as the star’s new valuation.
Yildiz is a 20-year-old forward who was born in Germany but represents Turkey at international level. He came through the Bayern Munich academy before joining Juventus U19s in July 2022.
Yildiz went on to make his first-team debut for Juve in August 2023. He has since established himself as arguably their best and most exciting player, having registered 12 goals and nine assists in 52 appearances last term.
Yildiz has already notched one goal and three assists in three matches this season. He scored a fantastic 30-yard strike during Juve’s 4-3 victory over Inter Milan on Saturday.
The youngster is one of the most coveted talents in all of Europe as he can cause defenders nightmares as either a No 10 or left winger.
Tuttosport revealed earlier this month that Chelsea and Arsenal made approaches for Yildiz this summer, and the Blues were linked again over the weekend. Calciomercato have now backed up such reports, stating that Chelsea actually went as far as tabling a huge €70m bid.
However, the proposal failed as Juve see Yildiz as being ‘practically unsellable’. The 23-cap international is Juve’s ‘poster boy’ and they have no intention of letting him leave unless they receive a mammoth bid.
Yildiz was worth just €10m (£8.6m) in 2023 but is now valued at more than €100m (£86.5m) by Bianconeri chiefs.
The report adds that Juve are set to ‘reward’ their player for his sublime displays with a new five-year contract. These fresh terms will include a pay rise that will take him close to the €100k-a-week mark.
Should Yildiz accept Juve’s offer, then it will make it harder for clubs such as Chelsea and Arsenal to prise him away from Turin.
READ NEXT 🔵 Chelsea hatch stunning plan to sign world-class France star for FREE
Kenan Yildiz price tag soars
Juve will be in an even stronger negotiating position and will be able to hold out for that €100m fee before they even consider a sale.
If Yildiz enjoys an unforgettable campaign, then Chelsea could be convinced to return for him as a must-have signing.
But as things stand, it looks like he will be staying at Juve for at least another couple of seasons.
It would have been exciting to see Yildiz at Chelsea, given his ability to weave in and out of defenders and score amazing goals.
But Enzo Maresca does have other exciting forwards at his disposal after a busy summer transfer window for Chelsea. Joao Pedro has made an immediate impact, while Jamie Gittens and Alejandro Garnacho are battling it out for a starting spot at left wing.
Estevao Willian has joined too after a deal was originally struck for him in May 2024.
Plus, talisman Cole Palmer is getting back to full fitness and came off the bench to score in the 2-2 draw at Brentford.
Chelsea news: Pair’s new low; collapsed move
👉 Chelsea bomb squad pair reach devastating new low amid BRUTAL Enzo Maresca reveal
👉 Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea talks for explosive Tottenham ace and reveals why move collapsed
👉 Tottenham react to Chelsea interest in their £43m star who ‘gets into Liverpool team’ as Vinai Venkatesham gets involved
TIMELINE: Kenan Yildiz’s rapid rise
- July 2022 – Juventus fought off competition from Barcelona to sign Yildiz on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Bayern Munich.
- December 2022 – After initially playing for the Under-19s, he made his senior debut for Juventus Next Gen in a Serie C game against Virtus Verona.
- August 2023 – He came off the bench to make his Serie A debut for Juventus in a 3-0 win over Udinese.
- October 2023 – The forward made his senior international debut for Turkey, coming off the bench in a Euro 2024 qualifier against Croatia.
- November 2023 – Yildiz scored his first international goal for Turkey in a 3-2 defeat against Germany.
- December 2023 – He scored his first Serie A goal for Juventus in a 2–1 win over Frosinone, making him the club’s youngest foreign goalscorer in Serie A at the age of 18 years and 233 days.
- May 2024 – The 19-year-old won the first major trophy of his career after making a substitute appearance in the 2023/24 Coppa Italia final win over Atalanta.
- July 2024 – He made five appearances for Turkey at Euro 2024 and helped the country reach the quarter-finals.
- August 2024 – Yildiz signed a new contract at Juventus and was given the No 10 shirt, following in the footsteps of Alessandro Del Piero, Paul Pogba and Paulo Dybala.
- September 2024 – He marked his Champions League debut with a goal in a 3-1 win over PSV Eindhoven. The goal made him the youngest-ever goalscorer for Juventus in the Champions League, beating the record set by Del Piero.
- October 2024 – Yildiz came off the bench to score his first Derby d’Italia goals, netting a brace in a 4-4 draw with Inter Milan.
- November 2024 – He scored against Torino to help Juventus win the Turin derby.
- January 2025 – Yildiz scored for Juventus in the Supercoppa Italiana semi-final, but couldn’t help them avoid defeat.
- June 2025 – He won the Serie A Goal of the Season award for his incredible solo effort against rivals Torino.
- August 2025 – Yildiz was named Serie A’s Player of the Month after an electric start to the new campaign.