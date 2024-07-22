A major Chelsea exit appears to be edging closer after a highly-rated talent was left out of the squad travelling to the USA for the club’s pre-season tour.

There’s already been plenty of focus on players coming through the door at Stamford Bridge this summer, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Marc Guiu, Omari Kellyman, Estevao Willian and Tosin Adarabioyo all brought in.

However, the Blues are also looking to generate funds from player sales to help Enzo Maresca build a side capable of challenging for the top four places and bringing silverware back to west London.

Indeed, several more stars are expected to follow Ian Maatsen, Lewis Hall and Omari Hutchinson out the exit door and one them is very much centre-back Trevor Chalobah following the latest set of events at the Bridge.

As our transfer insider Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan previously reported, Chalobah has turned down opportunities from three Premier League clubs in recent weeks.

Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Crystal Palace all saw approaches turned away by the 25-year-old, who’s waiting for the perfect opportunity to take the next step in his career.

Chalobah is even willing to wait it out next season and could spend another year on the fringes as he awaits the correct offer.

He is on a long-term deal at Chelsea that runs until 2028 and includes the option for a further year.

However, it’s now understood that Blues bosses are pushing hard to secure the player’s exit and the US tour snub is part of further efforts to make that happen.

Chalobah made just 10 starts in the Premier League last season and is not considered part of Maresca’s long-term plans.

Chelsea keen to cash in on Chalobah

TEAMtalk understands that the player’s stance has frustrated Chelsea decision-makers especially as, given he is a Blues academy graduate, he is a pure profit asset and they are keen to cash in on him this summer.

Chelsea chiefs are looking to bring in more capital from player sales and as we’ve consistently reported, Conor Gallagher is another who is likely to leave the club.

Chalobah’s days were seemingly numbered following the arrival of Adarabioyo on a free transfer from Fulham, with the new boy admitting recently: “Pre-season has been great so far. All the training sessions and getting to know the boys have been real highlights. I’ve had a lot of fun so far.

“Everyone has been great with me and helped me settle. It’s been great getting to know all of them – and I think that’s shown in that picture of the winners in the gym session earlier in the week.

“I’ve enjoyed my first few weeks. We are working hard and learning the way the manager [Enzo Maresca] wants us to play. We have spent time focusing on that while doing the physical work.

“It’s great because he is asking a lot of me and the other defenders. It starts with the central defenders and the goalkeeper; we are the focal point.”

For Chalobah, however, his career remains in limbo as he decides which direction to take next after a brutal snub from a club where he has made 80 appearances in all competitions, having made his debut back in 2021 after numerous loan stints.

The news will certainly be of interest to the three clubs who have all been pushing to sign Chalobah, it just depends on what the defender wants to do next.