Big-spending Todd Boehly told Chelsea have made only ONE ‘really good signing’ since his takeover

Chelsea owner Todd Boehy has been told that the club have made only one “really good signing” since his takeover at Stamford Bridge in 2022.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have spent over £1billion on a total of 29 new players since the American took the reins but so far very few of those signings have actually proved to be successful.

An almost completely new set of players has struggled under Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Frank Lampard and now Mauricio Pochettino, with consistency proving to be a major issue.

Chelsea currently sit 12th in the Premier League and are already 14 points off the top four, with the Blues boss already suggesting he needs more new additions to his squad in January.

And, according to Arsenal legend Paul Merson, the Argentine should have more control over the recruitment, given that the majority of the previous Chelsea signings in the Boehly era have flopped – with one exception, Cole Palmer.

“If Chelsea go and buy players in January, then Pochettino has to have a say in it,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“I went through the summer signings. I was looking at them and it was like, ‘good signing’, ‘alright’, ‘no’, ‘alright’, ‘not bad’ and ‘alright’. That’s where it is at the moment. There are not many you can say have been amazing.

“Cole Palmer has been a really good signing, but I’m not sure there’s much else.

“Mykhailo Mudryk hasn’t really got going. [Moises] Caicedo doesn’t look like a £115m player. Enzo Fernandes looks really good every now and then.

“Axel Disasi looks good when he plays next to Thiago Silva and he’s playing well. Noni Madueke and Carney Chukwuemeka don’t play.

“You can keep going through the list and it is the same. I just don’t see what the thinking was with all these signings.”

Palmer the shining light

Chelsea spent £42.5m to bring Palmer to Stamford Bridge in a shock move from Manchester City and he has certainly repaid that faith with five goals in four assists in 15 games so far.

The 21-year-old also earned a first call-up to the England squad off of the back of that good form and is a major contender for a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2024.

He is set to be back in action for a struggling Chelsea side on Saturday when Pochettino’s men will look to get back to winning ways against Sheffield United at The Bridge.

