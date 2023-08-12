Big Chelsea U-turn as Boehly halves asking price for star amid new talks with European giant

Chelsea have reached a big new decision regarding the future of defender Trevoh Chalobah, having reportedly dropped his price tag by a huge amount.

Chalobah is a product of the Chelsea academy. He has made 63 senior appearances for the Blues, scoring four goals in that time and helping the club win the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup last year. After impressing under previous Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, the centre-back will have been hoping to eventually become a regular starter for the West London side.

However, it no longer looks like that is going to happen. New boss Mauricio Pochettino has plenty of other central defenders in his squad, including Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile.

Even though Fofana and Badiashile are currently recovering from injury, it is still unlikely that Chalobah will play often this term. As such, it would make sense for the ex-England U21 international to find a new team during the current transfer window.

Chelsea have previously decided they want to keep Chalobah on their books for the 2023-24 and therefore put a £40million asking price on his head.

But according to an update from Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, Chelsea have completed a U-turn on Chalobah and are now willing to consider his sale.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has decided the 24-year-old will be allowed to leave as long as an offer worth around €25m (£21.5m) comes in. This has seen Chelsea drop their asking price by almost half.

Chalobah’s move away from Stamford Bridge is ramping up, too. Di Marzio states that Inter are back in discussions as they look to reach an agreement for the 24-year-old, having failed to land him amid previous talks with Chelsea.

Trevoh Chalobah wanted by Inter

Inter boss Simone Inzaghi is hopeful Chalobah will arrive in Italy this summer to improve his centre-half options. Should the transfer reach completion, then Chalobah will battle the likes of Stefan de Vrij and former Tottenham target Alessandro Bastoni for a starting spot at Inter.

Chalobah could have linked up with fellow Chelsea man Romelu Lukaku at Inter. Of course, Lukaku spent last season back on loan at the Serie A giants from Chelsea.

However, the Belgium striker has angered both Inter chiefs and fans by negotiating a potential move to their rivals Juventus. As such, it is very unlikely Inter will submit an offer to re-sign him.

And Lukaku will struggle to join Juve either as their ultras recently stormed the pitch to protest against a potential move for the Blues outcast.

