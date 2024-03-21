Blow for Chelsea as Serie A striker Pochettino loves closes in on agreement with Euro giants

Inter Milan have enjoyed a successful few years under Simone Inzaghi and are keen to continue their progress by tying down some of their top stars to new deals.

Club captain Lautaro Martinez has played a crucial role in their success and he is currently in negotiations with the club over a contract extension.

TEAMtalk sources state that the final details of his new deal are being ironed out, with talks at the final key stages. The expectation is that a contract will be agreed soon.

There has been some speculation that he could leave this summer amid the ongoing talks but we understand that is not likely with discussions now advanced.

Martinez has been superb for his side and is considered to be one of the best strikers in Europe, with many top clubs reaching out to find out the potential for a summer deal.

The Argentine is not top of any club’s shortlist right now, though, due to the fact clubs are expecting him to extend his contract at Inter and confidence is now flowing that an official announcement will come soon.

Mauricio Pochettino wanted Lautaro Martinez at Chelsea

TEAMtalk can confirm that Chelsea, Arsenal and Barcelona have all held conversations over a deal for Martinez previously and would be two sides to watch should any unexpected twists happen in negotiations.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is a huge fan of the striker and put his name forward to the board when he was appointed.

Inter president Steven Zhang has continuously reiterated the fact that they plan to keep hold of the prolific frontman for the foreseeable future.

His sale would also lead to a huge backlash from the fans who adore Martinez and believe he is the best striker in Europe.

Martinez was key to Inter’s brilliant 2022/23 season which saw them lift a cup double and make it all the way to the Champions League final, which they lost to Manchester City.

The World Cup winner has made 269 appearances in total for Inter, scoring 128 goals and making 41 assists in the process.

He has shown no signs of slowing down this season and looks set to captain the Italian giants to the Serie A title.

