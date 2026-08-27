Chelsea agree Emiliano Martinez transfer AND £40m signing in double coup

The finer details have emerged after Chelsea agreed to sign Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa, while a £40m coup was confirmed by Fabrizio Romano earlier in the day.

For Chelsea to mount a serious title challenge they require a goalkeeper who won’t cost them goals on an all-too-frequent basis.

That means replacing Robert Sanchez, and TEAMtalk broke news on Wednesday lunchtime of the Blues being offered Emiliano Martinez.

The Argentine had no future at Villa Park after Unai Emery signed Zion Suzuki to be his new No 1 starter.

Martinez, 33, quickly said yes to Chelsea, and the Blues have decided to push the button on this move.

The Telegraph’s Matt Law was the first to reveal a club-to-club agreement has been struck, with Chelsea signing Martinez to a permanent deal worth £7.5m.

The stopper will pen a two-year deal that contains an option for a third season.

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Chelsea agree to sign Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa

Law wrote on X: ‘Chelsea have agreed a £7.5million deal to sign Emi Martinez from Aston Villa.

‘Martinez will move to Stamford Bridge on a permanent move.’

Law’s exclusive was subsequently backed up by numerous trusted reporters including David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano.

The Martinez deal is the second Chelsea signing Chelsea agreed on Thursday.

Chelsea sign £40m Serie A centre-back

Earlier on, Romano and The Athletic both confirmed the Blues have agreed to pay £40m for Atalanta centre-back, Honest Honest Ahanor.

The Athletic wrote: ‘Chelsea have reached an agreement with Atalanta to sign defender Honest Ahanor.

‘The two clubs have struck a deal for a fee of £40million (€46m) with personal terms in place on a long-term contract.

‘The 18-year-old has been given permission to travel for a medical and complete a move to Stamford Bridge.’

Romano suggested the Italy international could be in line for a quickfire loan exit once arriving in west London.

He stated on X: ‘Chelsea reach verbal agreement with Atalanta to sign 18 year old defender Honest Ahanor, here we go!

‘Deal in the region of £40m package with details to be sorted, paperwork being prepared and authorisation to travel.

‘#CFC to decide best pathway for Honest soon.’

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