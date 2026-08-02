Chelsea have made a breakthrough after launching an improved bid to sign Pep Chavarria, with the deal primed to break Rayo Vallecano’s transfer record.

It’s been a curious summer for Chelsea fans, with their club embarking on a different transfer strategy to the one they’re accustomed to seeing under BlueCo.

Young players with sky high potential – like Marco Palestra – are still being signed. However, the Blues have made a concerted effort to not only add players in their prime, but also vastly experienced veterans.

Morgan Rogers and Maxence Lacroix will make instant impacts and will be mainstays in the team for years to come.

Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson won’t make much of an impression on the pitch, their their influence could and should be felt in the dressing room.

Another signing Chelsea had their eye on was Rayo Vallecano’s Pep Chavarria, who at 28 years of age, is older that the usual profile of player BlueCo chase.

Chelsea had long since struck an agreement on personal terms with the player who is equally adept at operating at left-back or left wing-back.

That positional flexibility and added attacking impetus he can provide will serve new boss Alonso well when he inevitably plays with a back three and wing-backs now and again.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, brought news on Sunday morning of Chelsea launching a second bid for Chavarria.

Their first offer, worth €15m, was rebuffed by Rayo who set their stall out at a much heftier €25m.

Bailey revealed Chelsea had decided the time was right to wrap this one up and thundered back in with a much improved bid.

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Chelsea to sign Pep Chavarria

And according to Spanish outlet Marca and reliable reporter, Matteo Morreto, Chelsea’s new bid has done the trick.

The headline in their piece read: ‘Pep Chavarría is going to Chelsea for 25 million euros.’

In the copy, they added: ‘Rayo Vallecano has confirmed its biggest summer sale: Pep Chavarría.

‘The full-back from Figueres will join Chelsea for €25 million plus bonuses, becoming Rayo’s most expensive sale ever.

‘The deal will be officially announced in the coming hours, once the clubs finalise the last details.’

As mentioned, Chavarria’s sale will break Rayo Vallecano’s transfer record with regards to sales.

Marca concluded by noting Chavarria has already travelled to and arrived in London ahead of wrapping up this move.

READ MORE: Every completed Chelsea transfer in summer 2026: Signings, sales, loans