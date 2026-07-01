Chelsea announce £48m signing and ‘agree personal terms’ with next arrival

Chelsea have officially announced the signing of Marco Palestra from Atalanta, and personal terms have been agreed with the next player who’ll arrive at Stamford Bridge.

For much of June, Palestra looked on course to join Inter Milan. The 21-year-old – who was named Serie A’s best defender last season – was the subject of a bid totalling €50m from the Italian champions.

However, Chelsea blew Inter out of the water when quickly and decisively agreeing to pay Atalanta a package totalling €55m / £48m.

Palestra said yes to joining Xabi Alonso’s revolution and on Wednesday aftertnoon, the Blues confirmed the deal via their official website.

A club statement read: ‘Chelsea is delighted to announce the signing of Italian international Marco Palestra from Serie A club Atalanta.

‘The 21-year-old has signed a contract through to 2033 and will join his new team-mates for pre-season under manager Xabi Alonso.’

Reacting to the move, Palestra said: “A lot of things convinced me to join Chelsea, one of the best clubs in the world.

“I’m very excited to get started. I’ve felt the energy since the first day Chelsea wanted me. I can’t wait to start, see all the fans, my team-mates and the manager.

“We have so many talented players here, a very strong squad and manager in Xabi. He has spoken to me about how he wants us to play, which is exciting, and we can’t wait to compete in the Premier League.”

Palestra can operate as a right-back or more attacking wing-back, and it’s on the opposite flank where the next arrival will come.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Chelsea agree personal terms with left wing-back

New boss Alonso may play with wing-backs as and when he sees fit at Chelsea. It was that system that brought him a historic first Bundesliga title at Bayer Leverkusen.

With Palestra signed to compete for a spot on the right and Chelsea selling Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid, an addition is now required on the left.

TEAMtalk brought news on Wednesday of Alonso and Chelsea somewhat surprisingly being rejected by Alejandro Grimaldo.

He is the player who shone for Alonso at Leverkusen in the left wing-back berth. However, Grimaldo favoured a return to his home country of Spain and has since signed for Atletico Madrid.

READ MORE: Everton to complete DOUBLE Chelsea raid with attacker deal ON and ‘fee agreed’ for second star

Instead, Chelsea quickly ramped up a move for Rayo Vallecano’s 28-year-old Pep Chavarria.

And on Wednesday, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed an agreement on personal terms has been struck.

He wrote on X: “Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Pep Chavarría as new left back, green light from the player.

“Chavarría wants Chelsea and wants to play for Xabi Alonso. Club to club talks underway with Rayo Vallecano and deal close.”

Regarding cost, this deal won’t be a big one, with Mundo Deportivo recently claiming Chelsea’s initial offer for Chavarria – which was reportedly rejected – was worth just €9m / £7.7m.

DON’T MISS: Pierre Sage greenlights first Palace signing with defender deal ON as four Chelsea players are rejected