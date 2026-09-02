A report has ranked every signing made by Premier League clubs in the summer transfer window, and Chelsea deals have taken both first and last spot in the list.

As it always is in the BlueCo era, it was a manic transfer window at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea amongst the busiest clubs in the division.

The Blues broke their transfer record when signing Morgan Rogers for £117m. Other readymade signings with Premier League experience were made, such as Maxence Lacroix for £52m, while experience was added in abundance with the canny signings of Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck.

Now, a report from The Athletic that has ranked every signing made by EPL sides this summer has placed Chelsea deals top and bottom of the pile.

Explaining the factors that went into their rankings, the report stated: ‘This is not a list ordered purely by ability, but also by cost-effectiveness, how important each new arrival will be to the team that has signed them, and whether they fill a dire and necessary need in a certain position.

‘We’ve trimmed it down to senior, first-team players only, excluding those who have gone straight into under-21s football.

‘And, if a player has been signed by a club but has not joined them yet — for example, if they have stayed with their existing club on loan — they have not been added to this list.’

DON’T MISS: Chelsea reach decision on signing Georginio Wijnaldum as free agent

Emiliano Martinez the best signing of the summer – report

With that in mind, it was Emiliano Martinez’s £7.5m arrival from Aston Villa that was named the best Premier League signing of the summer.

The piece’s author, Tim Spiers, justified his selection when stating: ‘Like his international team-mate [Valentin] Barco, you have to say there is no more appropriate club for Martinez to join than Chelsea.

‘He is brash, cocky, excessive, and really irritating but, to be fair, he is also still a really good goalkeeper.

‘After a slightly off-colour 2024-25, he was pretty much back to his best last season, is still a top-three ‘keeper in the league, and is a player Chelsea have been crying out for for ages.

‘Where Robert Sanchez could be indecisive and haphazard, Martinez will be aggressive, proactive, and solid.

‘Great business for a fee that Chelsea would normally spend on a back-up winger’s wages for a season.’

HAVE YOU SEEN: Ornstein drops major clue on 2027 Liverpool signing that’s a sickener for Chelsea

Chelsea also make worst signing of the summer – report

But for every great transfer at Chelsea there’s always a stinker, with Spiers placing the £21m move for Emmanuel Emegha from sister club Strasbourg in last place.

Spiers wrote: ‘After some tough negotiations, Chelsea chiselled Strasbourg down to £21million for the 6ft 5in (196cm), 23-year-old Netherlands striker.

‘This happened nearly a year ago, with Emegha allowed to stay in France for the 2025-26 season, but he only played 10 Ligue 1 games (scoring four goals) and, with no European football for Chelsea this season, it is hard to see where this guy fits in. Still, he has seven years to make an impact.’

For context, Chelsea’s other qualifying signings were ranked as follows: Jordan Henderson (137th), Pep Chavarria (121st), Valentin Barco (119th), Danny Welbeck (107th), Morgan Rogers (80th), Geovany Quenda (25th), Marco Palestra (23rd), Maxence Lacroix (10th).