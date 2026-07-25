Chelsea are reportedly set to sign Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace after completing a medical ahead of a £52m transfer, but a club icon has raised concerns about the move.

In recent years, Chelsea have played in a back four but with the former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid boss’ arrival, that looks set to change.

The Spaniard is seemingly set to implement a system with three centre-backs and two wing-backs, and that is where Lacroix could fit in.

At Palace, their history-making manager, Oliver Glasner, employed the Frenchman in that formation and now it seems he will head to Stamford Bridge.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 6ft 3in defender has completed a medical at Chelsea ahead of a £52m transfer. This would be the first time in four years under owners BlueCo that the Blues have forked out a fee for a player at the age of 26 or over.

Lacroix, 26, has enjoyed a whirlwind couple of years since swapping Wolfsburg for Palace in 2024.

The Frenchman helped the Eagles win their first ever major trophy by beating Manchester City at Wembley to win the FA Cup last year.

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He then backed that up with the club’s first ever European trophy as they won the Conference League in May. Lacroix earned his first France caps this season, before representing his country at this summer’s World Cup.

His rise is, arguably, continuing if he heads to Alonso‘s Chelsea in the coming days. Lacroix could play in a back three for the former Liverpool player and while he seems like a mature signing, not everyone is convinced.

Chelsea hero Marcel Desailly questions Maxence Lacroix move

Indeed, earlier this month, Blues legend Marcel Desailly said Lacroix is a solid recruit for the west London outfit. But, he has his doubts.

He told Football London, “I think that Maxence Lacroix would be a decent signing for Chelsea. I don’t want to criticise the player, I would just say that yes, it’s a good move for the club. Alonso likes to play with three at the back. He wants to implement his ideas and his philosophy with a back three.

“I think it’s a good move for him and a good move for Chelsea. Lacroix is an international player, playing in a magnificent team that Didier Deschamps has assembled. I cannot criticise an international player who has represented France at the World Cup.”

However, the 57-year-old does not think Lacroix is a silver bullet for Chelsea. While he is more experienced, Desailly believes he still lacks in that department.

He added, “Is he what Chelsea really needs? I actually think they need a centre-back with more experience, a player that is already established and can come in and lead the defence. We need a real experienced leader at the heart of the defence.

“Don’t ask me for a name; it is Alonso and the club’s job to find the correct player that matches his philosophy. It’s a good move for Lacroix, but I really want to see them target a player who has played at an elite level for a similar-sized club as Chelsea, with similar pressures, not a player from a smaller club than Chelsea.”

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