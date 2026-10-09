Liverpool learn chances of Chelsea raid as Blues prep MASSIVE new deal for talented 20 y/o

Chelsea are keen to tie Liverpool target Josh Acheampong down to a new deal

Chelsea want to tie down defensive starlet Josh Acheampong to a new long-term contract in a move that will effectively end FIVE Premier League rivals’ interest in acquiring his talents, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 20-year-old defender, who can operate centrally or at right-back, is held in huge regard at Stamford Bridge and is viewed as an important part of Xabi Alonso’s plans for the future.

Acheampong is a product of Chelsea’s famed Cobham academy and has been the subject of strong interest from clubs around Europe during 2026.

Crystal Palace previously tried to involve him in their deal for Maxence Lacroix to Chelsea, but that proposal was rejected.

There was also significant Premier League interest during the summer, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Bournemouth all making enquiries about his situation.

Sources understand that interest in Acheampong has also extended beyond England, with Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Napoli among the clubs to have made enquiries about the England Under-21 international during the last 12 months.

Chelsea, however, have been quick to make their position crystal clear.

Indeed, as we exclusively revealed in June, the Blues have no interest in allowing Acheampong to leave and instead want to secure his future with an improved long-term agreement…

Alonso a huge admirer of Chelsea talent Acheampong

His current contract is due to run until 2029, but we understand Chelsea want to extend that commitment and reward the defender for his progress – potentially for up to six more seasons and through to 2032.

Alonso is understood to be a major admirer of Acheampong and sees him as an important member of his squad going forward.

The Chelsea boss fully supports the club’s efforts to reach an agreement over a new deal for the 20-year-old, who is viewed as a player capable of having a significant future at Stamford Bridge.

Acheampong’s versatility is a major attraction, with his ability to play both centrally and on the right making him particularly valuable to Alonso.

His development has also continued to attract attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, but Chelsea’s stance is firm: they want to keep him.

The Blues have already rejected approaches and enquiries for the defender and are now looking to strengthen their position by tying him down for the long term.

TEAMtalk understands negotiations over a new contract are expected to continue, with Chelsea keen to ensure one of the most highly-rated products of their academy remains part of their first-team plans for years to come.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool gifted clear path to £60m transfer that fixes major Iraola concern as raging Chelsea reach big decision